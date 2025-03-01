Invincible season 3 episode 7: Major spoilers to expect

Invincible season 3 episode 7 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Titled What Have I Done?, the episode will be the penultimate outing of this season and will feature Mark Grayson taking on a threat that may be his biggest threat yet. It will also set up this season's finale, which will be an eventful, given how it plays out in the comics.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions on spoilers of Invincible season 3 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans can expect to learn more about how Angstrom Levy could survive the blows he faced from Invincible following the events of season 2. Fans can also finally expect to see the Invincible War take place, which is set to be a brutal battle.

Alongside that, the episode will tease the arrival of a bigger threat.

What can fans expect from Invincible season 3 episode 7?

How Angstrom Levy survived

In Invincible season 2's finale, Angstrom Levy and Mark engaged in a battle that saw them go across different universes. However, in his anger, Mark lost control of his powers and seemingly killed Angstrom Levy, which caused him much regret. However, Invincible season 3 revealed that Levy is alive and well but disfigured.

While the show hasn't explained yet how Angstrom survived his attacks from Mark, in the comics, it was revealed that he had a contingency plan in place, where he recruited doctors from the future to save him. These doctors performed their miracle on Angstrom, and while the road to recovery was long, he survived.

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans can expect to learn how he survived unless the makers decide to go another route.

The Invincible War

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans can finally expect to see the Invincible War. At the end of episode 6, Angstrom Levy was assembling his own army of Invincibles to get his revenge on Mark, and it looks like he is ready to unleash them upon his world.

In the comics, the Invincible War is a large-scale battle where Levy unleashes a bunch of evil Invincible variants on Mark's earth. This action leads to a brutal fight where many innocents die, cities are leveled, and Mark is put through the wringer, as many of his close allies are left hurt, too.

However, fans shouldn't expect the war to go beyond one episode. In the comics, it's an event that only takes place through the course of one issue.

The arrival of Conquest

Following the aftermath of the Invincible War, Mark Grayson goes through one of the darkest periods of his life in the comics. Helping clean up the destruction that was caused, a Viltrumite named Conquest visits him demanding a fight, and in the comics, it leads to one of the bloodiest and most brutal battles of the series.

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans can expect to see teases toward Conquest's arrival since it looks like that's what the finale will be about.

Stay tuned for further updates on Invincible season 3, available on Amazon Prime.

