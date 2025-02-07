Invincible season 3 premiere ending explained: Who was spying on Grayson family?

Invincible season 3 premiered on February 6, 2025, on Prime Video. In episode 1, titled YOU'RE NOT LAUGHING NOW, Mark Grayson returns stronger than ever. However, new enemies are hunting him down, while old villains seek revenge.

The action intensifies in episode 2, titled A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL, where Mark’s decisions begin to have devastating effects on his family, the GDA, and even the Guardians of the Globe. Meanwhile, Cecil reflects on his past and Eve faces a crucial choice.

Finally, in episode 3, titled YOU WANT A REAL COSTUME, RIGHT?, the story escalates as Mark grapples with the realities of being a hero and the true cost of his actions. Towards the end of this episode, someone spies on the Graysons. After looking at all the clues, the most obvious person appears to be Angstrom Levy.

The new season starts with Mark Grayson battling supervillains and facing the results of what he had done. The season, directed by Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa, looks closely at Mark's personal life and his relationship with his family. In the Invincible season 3 premiere, viewers meet new conflicts and characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Invincible season 3 premiere.

Who was keeping an eye on the Grayson family in the Invincible season 3?

A still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

In Invincible season 3, someone watches over the Grayson family by the end of episode 3. The person watching Mark and his family is likely Angstrom Levy, a villain introduced in season 2. At first, viewers do not know who the character is, but important hints reveal their identity.

In episode 3, the character says one line, "Such a happy family." This line is voiced by Sterling K. Brown, who plays Angstrom Levy. The arm in the scene is also a sign that connects the mysterious observer to Levy. His fixation on Mark and what happened in earlier seasons make him the top suspect.

The return of Angstrom Levy

The return of Angstrom Levy (Image via Prime Video)

In Invincible season 3, a big surprise is the return of Angstrom Levy, despite Mark believing he had defeated him in season 2. In the comics, Levy survived his seemingly fatal injuries by reaching out to inter-dimensional doctors known as the Technicians.

They healed Levy in exchange for his help in fixing their other Earth. The show is likely going down a similar route, bringing Levy back. His return sets the stage for future conflicts with Mark, especially since he is keeping an eye on the Grayson family.

Multi-Paul’s attack and Mark’s struggle

A still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 1 of Invincible season 3 starts with a training scene where Mark shows off his superhero skills. Even with his strength, Mark is dealing with the effects of his past fights.

While working with the Global Defence Agency (GDA) team, a robbery attempt at the National Archives gets reported. As Mark and Rex go to catch the criminals, they remain unaware that someone in the GDA is sharing their plans.

Multi-Paul, Dupli-Kate's brother, learns this secret information and decides to violently attack Rex. Mark, wanting to be more peaceful after what he went through with Angstrom Levy, tries to talk things over with Multi-Paul. However, things quickly get out of hand. Angry, Mark destroys all of Multi-Paul's clones.

Doc Seismic’s disruption

In Invincible season 3 episode 2, Mark has to deal with an unprecented situation when Doc Seismic escapes from his cell. Although the villain seemed trapped, he was secretly using underground creatures to watch the heroes, waiting for the right time to attack. Doc Seismic, who can control the earth, traps the superheroes and causes a massive earthquake.

Invincible and Atom Eve team up to take him down, but they are overpowered by his huge army of insects. This brings in the GDA’s ReAnimens and Darkwing 2, who come in to help Mark.

Mark is shocked to find out that the GDA has hired Sinclair, even though they know how terrible he is. This decision brings up more questions about Cecil's real reasons and how far he is ready to go to keep Earth safe.

Oliver’s growing powers and the strained family dynamic

A still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

In episode 3, the conflicts in the Grayson family become intense. Mark is facing external dangers, while his personal life becomes more complicated due to his brother Oliver's abilities.

As Oliver gets better at his skills, Mark worries he might be using them the wrong way. Debbie shares her worries with Mark, resulting in a heated talk about Oliver's future.

Cecil finds potential in Oliver and tries to get him to join the GDA, which makes things more difficult between Mark and Debbie. The episode culminates with Oliver making a decision to become a superhero.

Oliver's superhero journey takes a turn

A still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

In episode 3 of Invincible season 3, Tether Tyrant and Magmaniac decide to start afresh by getting jobs at a diner after a botched bank robbery. While life's challenges push them back into crime, Invincible steps in to help.

Oliver, excited to help, ignores Mark's warnings and assists in catching the two people. While Mark is scolding him, he sees Oliver's potential and realizes that using his powers wisely could help him grow as a hero.

Oliver tries to prove himself to Mark

A still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

After Multi-Paul is arrested, Titan hesitantly agrees to help Mister Liu with his plan to rescue him. Mark is helping Oliver train to be a superhero by giving him flight lessons and a new suit.

Oliver's new costume has an "O" on his chest, which looks a lot like Nolan's, and makes people feel a bit uneasy. When the GDA prison is attacked, Oliver ignores Mark's suggestion to watch from afar and jumps in to help. Mark helps Oliver but also scolds him for not being prepared, encouraging him to grow.

Oliver struggles with his morality

The scene changes to Paul and Debbie on their date night, but things go off track when Oliver ignores Mark's instructions during an attack by the Mauler Twins. Oliver kills the Mauler Twins in a moment of anger, which causes Mark to confront him.

Shocked by what his brother did, Mark tries to explain to Oliver why killing is wrong. However, Oliver acts unreasonably and even suggests that Nolan's violent actions might have been okay. This creates a chance for Oliver to follow a darker path, similar to his father's belief in violence.

Eve finds balance with her family

A still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Eve reconnects with her past by meeting Amber and sharing her relationship with Mark. At the old Teen Team headquarters, Rex and Rae think about their superhero adventures while Eve spends time with her parents.

After a tough talk, Eve sets boundaries with her dad, Adam, and decides to move back in with her parents. Later, she has a sweet moment with Mark. Their quiet time is disrupted by someone watching them, making the couple worried about possible dangers.

In the last part of Invincible season 3 episode 3, Mark and Eve have a talk about the responsibility of saving lives. Oliver wants to be a hero, but Mark is careful. The moment is suddenly interrupted when Mark sees a spying drone, which blows up when it is noticed.

Invincible season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

