Is Kandance Greer Grammer related to Kelsey Grammer? All about the actress’ parents as ‘Frasier’ star set to become a dad for the 8th time

American actor and producer Kelsey Grammer is set to become a father for the eighth time, Daily Mail reported on June 17, 2025. A source close to the couple told the publication that the Frasier actor was “thrilled to finally have time to fully enjoy being a father all over again.”

Grammer, 70, is expecting his eighth baby and fourth one with his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, whom he married in 2011. The couple already shares three children, Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, 8.

Among Kelsey’s other children is actress and former beauty queen Kandace Greer Grammer, 33, whom he shares with hair and makeup artist Barrie Buckner.

“He’s been incredibly supportive of Kayte throughout this pregnancy, which, though unexpected, has reignited a spark in their marriage that they both needed… He is looking forward to embracing the hands-on parenting he missed in the past,” the insider shared with Daily Mail on Tuesday.

They also mentioned that Kelsey Grammer gave his “one last go” to his titular character on Frasier, and was ready to become a hands-on dad to his eighth kid.

Kelsey Grammer is expecting his eighth child. (Image via X)

More about Kandace Greer Grammer's parents, as Kelsey Grammer is expecting his eighth child

Kandance Greer Grammer was born in February 1992 to Kelsey Grammer and his then-girlfriend and Hollywood celebrity stylist Barrie Buckner. She was primarily raised by her mother, who has worked on projects including Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, Spaced Invaders, Critters 3, and Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation, among others.

Buckner did hair and makeup for a 1990 episode of ABC weekend specials. Greer Grammer’s father, Kelsey Grammer, is best known for playing Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers and its spinoff Frasier. Although Kelsey and Kandace didn’t spend much time together during her childhood, they reconnected after she joined Hollywood. In August 2014, they attended The Expendables 3 premiere together in Los Angeles.

Kelsey Grammer and his second-eldest daughter posed together at the 2016 after-party of Amazon Studios production, The Last Tycoon, at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

In December 2023, the father and daughter went on a “quick weekend trip” to NYC. Greer Grammer later posted videos and images on TikTok, sharing their memories from the getaway.

“Growing up, I didn’t spend a lot of time with my Dad. And as I get older, time seems to move faster; it feels like there is less and less of it. So any time we get to spend together - even just quick weekend trips like this one - is so special and precious to me,” she wrote in the caption.

The TikTok post has since been removed. However, according to PEOPLE, the Miss Golden Globe 2015 shared in a comment that while she didn’t spend much time with her dad, she cherished the “little sweet moments” whenever they got together, calling them “really special.”

In June 2024, it was announced that Greer Grammer and her father would share the screen on Frasier, where she would play the role of a grown-up Alice, the daughter of Dr. Frasier’s colleague and close friend Roz Doyle, played by Peri Gilpin.

Kelsey Grammer has other children

Kelsey Grammer is also a father to daughter and actress Spencer, 41, whom she shares with his first wife and dance instructor, Doreen Alderman.

His other kids include daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20. They share the same mother, Camille Donatacci Grammer, Kelsey’s third wife, who is an actress, model, dancer, and TV personality.

Kelsey Grammer did not share any kids with his second wife, Leigh-Anne Csuhany. In 2011, he remarried for the fourth time and has been together with Kayte Walsh ever since. They have three kids together and another one on the way.

In 2022, the Emmy winner told PEOPLE during an interview that he hadn’t been an ideal parent for the majority of his life, but was trying to make amends.

“I work on a lot of things. I like the idea of being sort of a magnet. Try this, try that. Some of them don't work out, some of them don't. Kids are a big part of it now,” he shared.

Kelsey Grammer with his ex-wife Camille Donatacci and daughter, Mason. (Image via Getty/ Jim Spellman)

Kelsey mentioned that fatherhood had “never been better” and had begun to feel like “the greatest experience in the world,” adding it was a “joy” to be around his children.

In 2018, he told The Guardian that the “beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again,” describing it as a “real gift.”

Grammer and his pregnant wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, were seen taking a stroll in London on Tuesday, accompanied by their three kids, as per Page Six.

