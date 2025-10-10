Is there a new episode of Snapped this week (12th October, 2025)? Explained

On October 12, 2025, a new episode of Snapped will air. The program, which focuses on real-life murder cases involving women, will feature the 1997 case of Gina Spann in season 35 episode 24, titled Gina Spann.

This installment explores Spann, a Georgia woman who, with the assistance of her teenage lover and his friends, planned the murder of her husband, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Spann. Inspired by a $300,000 life insurance payout, Gina's scheme came to fruition on Mother's Day, culminating in Kevin's execution-style shooting at their Augusta residence.

The dysfunctional marriage, the use of drugs and manipulation to entice young accomplices, and the prompt police investigation that exposed the plot are all detailed in this episode. Interviews with investigators and prosecutors will be shown to viewers, explaining how the conspiracy was revealed by discrepancies in witness statements and alibis.

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, tune in to Snapped on Oxygen at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock, Hulu, and the Oxygen app.

Snapped: The troubled marriage and hidden affairs

Snapped: season 35, episode 24 (Image via Unsplash/ @ David von Diemar)

Kevin Spann and Gina Spann wed in 1989, having met in Illinois. Kevin, a Persian Gulf War veteran, was a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army's signal battalion at Fort Gordon, Georgia. They moved several times, including assignments in Germany, before finding a country house in rural Augusta at 3805 Old Waynesboro Road, as per FindLaw.

They both experienced financial struggles, with Gina employed as a manager at Taco Bell before losing her job. Kevin treated Gina's son with a previous boyfriend, 12-year-old Steven Hill, as his own, leaving his name in his will even though there had been no formal adoption.

By the end of 1996, the marriage had collapsed. The two remained together because of financial problems, with Kevin sleeping in a back bedroom.

Gina's relationship with Kevin was reportedly open, but friction increased when she became involved with 18-year-old Larry Wayne Kelley, a high school dropout whom she met on the job. Larry himself moved into the house, openly sharing Gina's bed with Kevin present. Gina threw parties for Larry's teenage friends, providing alcohol and drugs.

Witnesses later called Gina manipulative, using drugs and s*x to exert control over the young men. Kevin tolerated the shame in silence, concentrating on his military responsibilities. Gina's anger mounted, though, with the open affair and lack of divorce. She discussed the desire for freedom with friends and threatened extreme action, according to FindLaw.

That is the setting against which she transitioned from discontent to lethal planning as financial incentives blended with personal vendettas. The family's instability, including Gina's past loss of an infant daughter, added layers to the household dynamics, leading to Kevin's death.

Planning the murder-for-hire

Gina was manipulating teens with drugs (Image via Unsplash/ @ Colin Davis/ Snapped)

Gina's desire to end the marriage turned lethal in early 1997. She approached Larry about killing Kevin, promising shares of his $300,000 life insurance ($200,000 from a military policy and $100,000 from a civilian one), with Gina as the primary beneficiary. Initial recruits included Larry's 20-year-old brother, Michael Kelley, and two other teens, aged 17 and 18, enticed with drugs and s*xual favors, as per FindLaw.

All declined, with Michael later calling Gina's actions deserving of severe punishment. Undeterred, Gina and Larry targeted more vulnerable youths. Through 16-year-old Christopher Lee Bargeron, they connected with ninth-graders Matthew Clark Piazzi, 16, and Gerald Lewis Horne, 18.

Both teens were from unstable homes and susceptible to Gina's influence via parties at the Royal Palms Motel. She offered $5,000 to $8,000 each from the payout, no upfront cash.

The group planned to stage a robbery, using a .38-caliber revolver stolen from a family home. Gina positioned herself as a caring figure, masking her directives. Meetings involved discussions of tactics, with Larry providing the gun via Bargeron.

Gina orchestrated logistics, ensuring alibis. The teens, impressionable and lacking steady guidance, agreed despite the risks, according to FindLaw.

This phase revealed Gina's calculated recruitment, exploiting the boys' youth and dependency on her for substances and attention. Police later noted the plot's amateur nature but Gina's central role in directing every step, from weapon sourcing to escape plans. The scheme reflected deeper issues of adult predation on minors, though all participants bore responsibility.

Snapped: The failed attempt and the fatal night

Gina asked the teens to kill her husband (Image via Unsplash/ @Lalithmalhaar Gudi/ Snapped)

The conspiracy saw its first test on May 10, 1997. Gina and Larry, with Steven in the car for cover, picked up Piazzi and Horne from the motel. They dropped the teens near the Spann home, instructing them to shoot Kevin and flee.

No one answered the door, so the boys stole Kevin's car to mimic a burglary and fired shots into a window before escaping. Gina retrieved them afterward, frustrated but undaunted.

The next day, on Mother's Day, May 11, they tried again. Gina and Larry took Steven out as an alibi, then collected Piazzi and Horne. In the evening, they dropped the teens off near the house.

When Kevin answered a knock, expecting no visitors, Piazzi fired twice at close range, once under the eye and once in the chest, causing Kevin to collapse inside. The boys fled, ditching the car on Pearl Avenue. Kevin bled out near the front door and was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. by the deputy coroner, according to Oxygen.

Ad

The execution-style wounds suggested familiarity. Gina's calm after the call raised early suspicions, though she claimed errands with Larry and Steven. This night marked the plot's success, but overlooked details like the gun's path would soon doom the group, as per Oxygen.

Investigation, trials, and justice served

Gina was sentenced to life in prison (Image via Unsplash/ @Volodymyr Hryshchenko/ Snapped)

Richmond County Sheriff's Office launched a probe immediately, led by Chief Deputy Ronald Strength. Questioning Gina and Larry on May 12 revealed timeline gaps and alibis tied to the motel clash.

By dawn, Piazzi and Horne were arrested at the motel; Piazzi confessed, recovering the gun from a field. Bargeron followed soon after. All five faced murder and firearm charges, as per Case FindLaw.

Evidence mounted: witness statements from Michael Kelley and neighbor Amanda Quick on Gina's manipulations, ballistics, the staged theft, and insurance documents in Gina's car. The teens, not drunk during the arrests, detailed Gina's lead role under her influence. Bonds were denied and hearings were set for June.

In Richmond County Superior Court, Gina pleaded guilty on November 21, 1997, to murder and firearm use, admitting the insurance motive. She avoided death row by testifying, receiving life without parole plus five years. Larry's 1999 trial ended in a conviction for murder and possession, life plus five years, upheld on appeal, according to Case FindLaw.

Piazzi and Horne pleaded guilty to murder and were given life sentences. Bargeron got five years for conspiracy. Insurance went to Steven ($200,000) and Gina's sister, Betty Jo Pierce ($100,000), barring Gina under the slayer statutes. The verdicts closed a case exposing teen exploitation, with no successful appeals as of 2025.

