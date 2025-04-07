Is there any possibility of Devil May Cry season 2 renewal? Details explored

The viewers are expecting further news on the possibility of Devil May Cry season 2 after the success of its debut season. The Netflix original adult animated series is an adaptation of Capcom's video game franchise of the same name. The first season of the series was released on April 3, 2025.

The story follows Dante, the son of Sparda, battling the White Rabbit to prevent demons from invading Earth. During the final battle with the White Rabbit, Dante learns that his brother Vergil is still alive and makes a promise to find him. But as Mary betrays him in the end and takes him into custody, the series quickly turns its attention to stories yet to be explored.

The first season leaves the audience with several questions unanswered. Nothing official has yet been announced from Netflix regarding Devil May Cry season 2.

Back in November 2021, while the show was still in development, showrunner Adi Shankar sat down for an interview with IGN. He explained that just like his Netflix original Castlevania, he hopes for a multi-season arc for his Devil May Cry series.

The explosive final episode, which ended with scenes filled with surprises, has definitely left room for another season.

How does the season finale set up Devil May Cry season 2?

The season finale titled A River of Blood and Fire, is filled with foreshadowing for Devil May Cry season 2. The finale shows Mary Arkham betraying Dante and sedating him to take him into custody. The scene is followed with multiple surprises for the fans.

Vice President Baines, originally voiced by Kevin Conroy, imprisons Dante and takes his pendant. He also kills Andre to obtain the portal device and starts a holy war on hell. Later, he runs a detention facility in hell with the Urboros Corporation. In the finale, Vergil is revealed as a demon knight, using his Yamato katana to free demons for Emperor Mundus. He then transforms into his human form, vowing to bring chaos to Earth.

While Netflix is yet to confirm any news on Devil May Cry season 2, the series is definitely setting itself up for it with the explosive finale. The audience is looking forward to what creator Adi Shankar brings to the franchise next.

As per the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an approval rating of 94%, based on 16 reviews with an average score of 7.8/10. While the creator's vision, the season finale, and positive reviews suggest another chapter in the series, Netflix has yet to confirm it officially.

Cast and Crew details for the animated Netflix original series Devil May Cry

Adi Shankar, Scout Taylor-Compton and Johnny Yong Bosch attend the Devil May Cry Special Screening at TUDUM Theater on March 31, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

The animated series is created by Adi Shankar, and the script for the first season was written by Alex Larsen. Adi Shankar is well known for his work on Netflix's Castlevania animated series, which ran for four seasons. If Devil May Cry season 2 does happen, both may likely continue with their partnership. The animated series is produced by the South Korean animation company Studio Mir.

The voice cast for the series includes Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, a demon hunter and the son of demon knight Sparda. Scout Taylor-Compton voices the role of Mary Arkham, a DARKCOM agent, and Hoon Lee is the antagonist, White Rabbit.

Other notable voice cast members include Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferino, Dante's broker, and Kevin Conroy as William Baines, the vice president. Ian James Corlett provides additional dialogue for Baines in certain episodes.

Most of the actors will be expected to reprise their roles if Devil May Cry season 2 becomes official, a notable pattern with voice casts in animated series.

The Devil May Cry Franchise

Devil May Cry was created by Capcom, a Japanese video game developer, as a hack-and-slash action game in 2001. The game is known for its heavy combat, demon-rich storyline, and anime-esque character projection. It is also one of the most iconic franchises by the company.

The franchise also had an earlier anime series adaptation in 2007 by Madhouse, Inc., a Japanese animation studio. The story focused more on Dante's demon-hunting adventures, unlike the Netflix version, which explores more about the story and characters surrounding him.

What is Netflix's Devil May Cry all about

The adult animated series Devil May Cry follows Dante, the son of Sparda, as he battles the White Rabbit, who aims to destroy Earth. The White Rabbit intends to bring down the gates of hell created by Dante's father so that he can let demons pass into this world freely. While Dante and DARKCOM try to stop this unforeseen adversary, a bigger plot is set in motion.

From Dante's imprisonment and the return of his brother to Baines' holy war, there's no shortage of plot to be explored for Devil May Cry season 2. The audience can tune into the series' debut season while they await an announcement on Devil May Cry season 2 from the streaming company.

The series premiered on April 3, 2025, and consists of eight episodes, available exclusively on Netflix.

