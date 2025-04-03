Is The Lady's Companion based on a true story? Explained

The Lady's Companion is a Spanish romantic comedy period drama on Netflix, written and created by Gema R NeiraMaría and José Rustarazo. Set in the 1880s, the show follows Elena Bianda, a highly sought-after ladies' chaperone, and the challenges at her new job of finding three affluent sisters well-matched suitors.

Despite its historical setting, The Lady's Companion does not have any direct connection to any real-life events or people. The lead character of Elena, brought to life by Nadia de Santiago, has been made up by the series creators. However, her position as a Chaperone is rooted in reality.

The Lady's Companion narrative centers around a character who, in her own period, primarily stayed in the background and played the role of an observer. While set firmly in the past, The Lady's Companion takes a modern approach to storytelling, with fast-paced narration and breaking fourth walls. Season 1 has eight episodes and was made available for digital streaming on March 28, 2025.

Was the Chaperone a real profession in the 1880s?

NeiraMaria and Rustarazo were working on a separate project meant to be a period piece that never made it to production. It was there that they came across the historical figure of a Chaperone or lady's companion. The profession existed exclusively for women from the 18th to the middle of the 20th century.

The role of such professionals in high society fell between that of the governess and the lady-in-waiting. Those leading a life of privilege employed Chaperones to keep the women and girls in the family in solitary as well as social events. Compensation for the services typically included food and lodging with the family, as well as a financial component.

In addition to keeping company, they were also responsible for overseeing the social interaction of the wards of the family and guiding them to suitable marital relations. Consequently, the same is true for 27-year-old Elena, who is established at the onset of the show as one of the most successful figures in the business of arranging the marriage of young women with eligible bachelors in Madrid.

Exploring the plot of The Lady's Companion

In the Netflix show The Lady's Companion, the protagonist Elena lands a job at the household of Don Pedro Mencia and is tasked with finding suitable husbands for his three daughters. The synopsis of the show reads:

"Elena's success lies in her strict moral guidance for families while remaining attuned to the concerns of the young women she mentors—a delicate balance she has mastered flawlessly. Seeing her protégées walk successfully down the aisle is her life's purpose. Everything changes, however, when she arrives at the Mencía household and finds herself responsible for three sisters."

The three Mencía sisters, for whom Elena is tasked to find worthy suitors, are Cristina, Sara, and Carlota. The chaperones' skills are put to the test over their episodes as the relationships among them evolve.

In her quest to find three perfect grooms, Elena is accompanied by Santiago, the godson of her employer. The equation among them is marked by romantic tension and societal expectations and adds to the entertainment in the life of the socialites.

The Lady's Companion is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

