"It's a hard day"— Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about how she deals with her mother's death anniversary

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently opened up about the anniversary of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard's death and how she spends the day every year as she continues to navigate her own journey.

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, the 32-year-old appeared in an interview with E! News and told the journalist Keltie Knight that:

"When June 9 comes around every year, I find myself in a very depressive state. It's a hard day for me. Some days, what I do is I listen to music, I listen to some of her favorite songs and I allow myself that time to grieve—and I do it privately because I don't want to be judged."

Blanchard added that she also tries to lean on her family and friends for support.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about mourning her mother Dee Dee’s death on the anniversary

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mother Dee Dee Blanchard was murdered on June 9, 2015. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a year later, after confessing that she convinced her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn to stab Dee Dee as she slept.

Rose was sentenced to 10 years in prison when she entered into a plea deal after it was uncovered how her mother abused her growing up. Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mother Blanchard had Munchausen syndrome by proxy according to the court filings.

She had allegedly forced her daughter to use a wheelchair and oxygen tank, also shaved her head to resemble someone getting chemotherapy treatment, and convinced her to eat through a feeding tube, among other things.

On June 9, 2024, nine years later Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared with E! News how she spends her mother's death anniversary every year. The 32-year-old said that she listens to Dee Dee's favorite music, and lets herself grieve, but also added, that she spends time with her loved ones. She said:

"Ken has done this with me a lot over the years is um, is having said a prayer for my mom. And just thinking about the good times, the good things, kind of, blocking out all of the negative and just honoring her memory in that way."

Ken Urker is her current boyfriend and ex-fiancé. She dated Ken back in 2018 and they got engaged a year later while she was in prison, but broke up in 2020. Gypsy Rose Blanchard got back together with him after filing for divorce from her husband of less than two years Ryan Anderson.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison, however, she was released in December 2023 after serving 85 percent of her sentence. The interviewer Keltie Knight asked what Gypsy thinks Dee Dee would feel if she saw how strong her daughter was now. Blanchard replied:

"I have come to a level of forgiveness with her, and I would hope that wherever she is—I am a spiritual person, I am a religious person. So, I hope that she is in Heaven, and I hope that she can look down on me and see me as a woman who has grown from her circumstances. So hopefully that mutual forgiveness has happened."

Gypsy Rose has since moved forward in her life appearing in documentaries and shows. Her Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is available on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes on Mondays, 9 p.m. EST. The project is a follow-up to January's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

