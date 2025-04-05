“It’s very rare in medical shows”- The meticulous approach of The Pitt amazes medical drama fans

The medical drama The Pitt premiered on Max on January 9, 2025, and follows the doctors and nurses of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's emergency room. The first season has 15 episodes, each episode representing one hour of a 15-hour shift in the hospital's emergency department.

ER producer R. Scott Gemmill created The Pitt while John Wells is the producer. Noah Wyle leads the cast as Dr. Robby Robinavitch, with an ensemble cast including Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Marron Ball, Supriya Ganesh, and Fiona Dourif. The show sees Wyle's character, an attending doctor struggling with personal loss while guiding a team of young doctors and students.

The show has earned significant acclaim, boasting a 97% critic score and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans who watched the show have praised it for its realistic depiction of the challenges of an emergency room. They took to Reddit to share their thoughts, with one user saying that the details in the show are "accurate," noting that accuracy was "rare in medical shows."

"I’m a lab tech and even though there’s only a couple lab related details, they’ve been accurate. It’s very rare in medical shows because it’s really not important to the story, so I appreciate the pitt’s accuracy," the viewer said.

Viewers praised the show for its "accurate description of an ED waiting room," as others commented that The Pitt "nails" every detail of an emergency department. Although some fans pointed out that the show does have a few inaccuracies, they stated that it was to be expected as it was a fictional show.

"Everyone getting pulled away from cases or getting sucked into other three other cases while trying to finish one straightforward thing. Like trying to meet the grieving sister of the veteran to see her brother’s body. There’s also the steady arrival of new cases while trying to work through triage. This is by far the most accurate depiction of an ED waiting room/registration desk I’ve ever seen," one viewer wrote.

"Hospital social worker here. I spent a year in an ED. The Pitt nails it. Down to the cardigan!" another person wrote.

"I work in the ED of an urban Level I trauma center and totally agree—there are some unrealistic/overdramatized elements, to be expected since it's a show, but overall they hit the nail on the head. I love the interdisciplinary collab and moments of both humor and heartbreak that punctuate every shift," one netizen wrote.

"YES. When the emergency ONEG supply went critical and Robby said to give the male trauma patients OPOS and save the ONEG for the women was just," a Redditor noted.

Many fans who work in the medical field related their personal experiences to the show, stating that some of these moments were the "worst." Meanwhile, another noted how in their line of work, they often "get tasked to find resources for everyone, from everyone."

"Speaking as someone who works in the administration/management world of a hospital: the executive’s emphasis on patient satisfaction scores at the worst moment imaginable," a viewer said.

"And let’s not forgot… the inability to find a second to eat or pee!" another person said.

"I have been a social worker for over 20 years, and while I have not worked in an ED, I have worked in a hospital and many other settings (jail, teen parent shelter, etc). It is VERY true that we get tasked to find resources for everyone, from everyone. Even when it doesn't seem appropriate or feasible, people think we can solve anything and figure out what to do," a fan said.

"Noah Wyles goal with this show was to be as realistic as possible while also highlighting the personal struggles that health care providers go through. This show is as straightforward as it gets when it comes to storytelling and that's why I absolutely love it," a fan noted.

The Pitt was renewed for a second season in February 2025

The Pitt was officially renewed for a second season in February 2025. Produced by the team behind ER, the show quickly earned acclaim for its real-time storytelling and depiction of life inside an ER.

The renewal came just weeks after its January premiere and was confirmed by Max executive Casey Bloys. The executive said that they saw "The Pitt as a long-running series." Bloys also highlighted the network’s commitment to its ambitious vision.

The decision reflects the show's strong viewer engagement and increased ratings. With season two in the works, fans can look forward to drama that continues to push the boundaries of the medical genre.

