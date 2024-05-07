Katt Williams: Woke Foke tops Netflix charts, cracks jokes about Jamie Foxx, Club Shay Shay, and more

Katt Williams: Woke Foke aired live on May 4, 2024, on Netflix as part of this year's Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Directed by Troy Miller, this comedy special marks Katt Williams' third partnership with the streaming platform after two comedy shows in 2018 and 2022.

The live comedy show proved to be a huge success, as it soon entered the Netflix Top 10 charts in several countries. As of May 7, it stands at number one in the United States Netflix TV shows charts. According to Flix Patrol, Katt Williams: Woke Foke also reached number one in countries like the Bahamas, Jamaica, South Africa, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The 52-year-old comedy legend took to the stage at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and took shots at figures like Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx, Oprah Winfrey, and more. He also made jokes about reparations and talked about his viral appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke, jokes explored

In the hour-long comedy special Katt Williams: Woke Foke, Williams makes use of airhorn sound effects and PowerPoints to aid his jokes. His schtick this time is pretending to share secret truths about people and society, which turn out to be funny or absurd observations.

Williams opened the show by reflecting on his Club Shay Shay appearance. In a segment published on January 3, 2024, Williams joined Shannon Sharpe for a conversation where he dissed several of his peers, such as Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Kevin Hart.

Claiming that he usually remained silent but was forced to speak out, he said:

"I tried to be incog-Negro but thanks to Shannon Sharpe's loudmouth a*s, the gig is up. Everybody knows I'll tell. But I don't do no snitching! Y'all know my job. In my spare time I infiltrate the Illuminati. Look for their secrets. Run back. Tell y'all. And they'd kill me if they could, but I'm too fast, and the Lord keep blessing me."

Katt Williams also spoke about Jamie Foxx's mysterious illness that caused him to be hospitalized for several days back in April 2023. The medical condition was never disclosed, but TMZ reported that the actor went through physical rehabilitation following the health scare. Expressing doubt about the illness, Williams said:

"Never in the history of medicine has there been a mystery illness. A mystery illness means your a*s is fine."

'Katt Williams: Woke Foke' is No. 1 on US Netflix charts (Image via X/@KattWilliams)

Katt Williams: Woke Foke also featured an old video dating back to 2006 that showed a blind child playing football. Part of a news segment, the clip was later edited by adding an audio recording of "What the f*ck is going on?" The comedian said after playing the video clip:

"I hope none of my blind fans see this. I mean, can you play blind football? You’re goddamn right you can. But should you play blind football? F*ck no."

Katt Williams' other jokes included Nick Cannon’s children, Trump’s shoe line, Ozempic, transgender athletes, and Jamie Foxx's illness, among others.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest features a lineup of several comedy events that is set to continue until May 12. Meanwhile, Katt Williams: Woke Foke is available to stream on Netflix.

