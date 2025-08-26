Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story - Release date, streaming details and more

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story arrives for U.S. streaming on Thursday, August 28, 2025, on AMC+. The six-part BBC drama is also accessible on the AMC+ Roku Premium Channel and Philo. In the UK, the series is already available on BBC iPlayer, following its original release on 14 August 2024.

The show dramatizes the 2017 abduction of British model Chloe Ayling and the fallout that followed. Case material comes from police interviews and court records, while the production cast is led by Nadia Parkes, with Georgia Lester as writer and Al Mackay directing.

Md/Lukasz (Julian Świeżewski) & Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC)

Where to watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story

AMC+ premieres the first two episodes on Thursday, August 28, 2025, and rolls out the remaining parts weekly on Thursdays. This matches the platform schedule noted in trade announcements.

In the United States, full access is available on AMC+, with the AMC+ Roku Premium Channel and Philo also carrying the series starting August 28, 2025. In the UK, all episodes currently stream on BBC iPlayer.

What Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story covers

The narrative follows Ayling’s trip to Milan for a fake photo shoot, her drugging and transport to a remote house, and her release six days later. It then tracks the media scrutiny that questioned her account. Key case facts, including the use of aliases by Łukasz Herba and the ransom emails, appear in public records and reporting.

Herba was convicted in 2018 in Milan; his brother Michał was later convicted as well. The series also depicts the period after Ayling’s return to the UK, when interviews and surveillance clips were parsed online and on television.

Md/Lukasz (Julian Świeżewski) & Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC/River Pictures)

Cast and episodes of Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story

Nadia Parkes plays Chloe Ayling. Key cast includes:

Adrian Edmondson as Phil Green

Nigel Lindsay as Adrian Sington

Julian Świeżewski as Łukasz Herba

Jaroslaw Ciepichal as Michał Herba

Robert Glenister as Piers Morgan

Louise Delamere as Susanna Reid

Olive Gray as Amber

Emmanuele Aita as Gianluca

Eleonora Romandini as Nicoletta

Christine Tremarco as Bea

Lorenzo Richelmy as Francesco

Chiara Baccelliere

Georgia Lester serves as writer and executive producer, with Al Mackay directing. Episode themes move from the Milan setup to captivity, investigation steps, and the media storm that followed. U.S. release uses a two-episode start, then weekly singles, aligning with AMC+ originals.

Episode list:

Episode 1: Twenty-year-old Chloe Ayling enjoys being a model, but when a seemingly routine photoshoot in Milan takes a dark turn, it reveals an unexpected and dangerous side to her job.

Chloe (Nadia Parkes) (Image via BBC)

Episode 2: Trapped in the farmhouse, Chloe tries to establish a connection with MD in order to ensure her safety; can she rely on him to protect her from her imminent fate?

Episode 3: As Chloe prepares to leave the farmhouse, she questions whether MD will keep his word and is plagued by all the release conditions that have been set for her.

Episode 4: Stuck in Milan and longing for home, Chloe undergoes a pre-trial that forces her to relive her ordeal and face MD in court; her case begins to stir up public attention.

Episode 5: Back in the UK, hopes of normal life fade as cameras and commentary follow her every step.

Episode 6: Anxiously awaiting the verdict of the trial, Chloe is approached by a reality show; sick of being villainized and misconstrued, she debates whether it's the right career move.

UK viewers can watch Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story on BBC iPlayer now, with the US streaming debut on AMC+ starting August 28, 2025.

