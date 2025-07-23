Larry Rudolph’s safari killing case: A detailed case overview

In 2016, a shocking crime unfolded in Zambia’s Kafue National Park when Bianca Rudolph was fatally shot during a hunting trip with her husband, Larry Rudolph, a wealthy Pittsburgh dentist. Initially considered an accident by Zambian authorities, the case took a dramatic turn when the FBI uncovered evidence of murder motivated by infidelity, greed, and nearly $5 million in life insurance payouts. Larry Rudolph’s affair with his office manager, Lori Milliron, and his haste to cremate Bianca’s body raised suspicions, resulting in a high-profile trial in 2022. Convicted of murder and mail fraud, Larry received a life sentence, while Milliron was sentenced to 17 years as an accessory. The case, characterized by betrayal and meticulous investigation, captured public attention through wide media coverage. For a detailed exploration, watch the Hulu docuseries Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari, which premiered on July 21, 2025, on Hulu.Who is Larry Rudolph?Larry Rudolph was a successful dentist from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, who built a multimillion-dollar dental practice. An avid big-game hunter, he and his wife, Bianca, were active members of the Safari Club International, often traveling to Africa for hunting expeditions. Married for 34 years, they had two children, Julian and AnaBianca, according to CBS News. Larry Rudolph was known for his wealth and charm but also had a history of extramarital affairs, notably with Lori Milliron, his dental office manager. Prosecutors later claimed he engaged in fraudulent activities, including unnecessary dental procedures and a previous insurance scam involving a self-inflicted injury. In 2016, during a hunting trip in Zambia’s Kafue National Park, Bianca was fatally shot, and Larry claimed it was an accident. However, evidence of his affair, financial disputes with Bianca, and substantial life insurance policies prompted an FBI investigation. His actions, such as rushing Bianca’s cremation, raised suspicions of foul play, leading to his 2022 conviction for murder and mail fraud, as reported by CBS News.The crime in ZambiaBianca Rudolph was shot in the chest (Representative Image via Unsplash/@William Isted)On October 11, 2016, Bianca Rudolph was shot in the chest with a 12-gauge Browning shotgun in a cabin at Kafue National Park, Zambia, during the final day of a hunting trip with her husband, Larry Rudolph. He claimed that the gun, left loaded from the previous day’s hunt, accidentally discharged while Bianca was packing it, according to CBS News.A game scout found her in a pool of blood, with the shotgun partially zipped in its case. Larry, fully dressed, was emotional, and Zambian authorities initially ruled the death accidental, allowing him to claim nearly $5 million from nine life insurance policies. However, Larry’s swift cremation of Bianca’s body, despite her Catholic beliefs, raised suspicions, as reported by CBS News. A tip from a friend to the FBI about Larry’s affair with Lori Milliron and his financial disputes with Bianca led to a more thorough investigation, which uncovered inconsistencies in his story, according to CBS News.FBI investigation and evidenceFBI uncovered evidence of murder (Representative Image via Unsplash/@David Trinks)The FBI launched a global investigation after a tip in October 2016, focusing on Larry’s affair with Lori Milliron and the insurance payouts. Ballistics tests showed the shotgun was fired from 2 to 3.5 feet away, contradicting Larry’s claim of an accidental discharge, as Bianca could not have reached the trigger at that distance, according to CBS News. A key witness, a Phoenix bartender, overheard Larry in 2020 shouting at Milliron, “I killed my wife for you!” during an argument, though Larry claimed he was referencing FBI accusations, as per CBS News. Photos of Bianca’s body, financial records showing disputes, and evidence of Larry’s fraud, including a prior insurance scam, strengthened the case. The remote location, 80 miles from police, and Larry’s influence over Zambian officials were cited as factors that enabled the initial cover-up, according to CBS News.Trial and sentencingLarry Rudolph was arrested in December 2021 and tried in Denver in July 2022. The 14-day trial featured ballistics evidence, witness testimony, and graphic photos of Bianca’s body. Prosecutors argued Larry killed Bianca for insurance money and to be with Milliron. Larry Rudolph denied the charges, claiming the shooting was accidental, as per CBS News.On August 1, 2022, he was convicted of murder and mail fraud. On August 21, 2023, he was sentenced to life in prison, along with a concurrent 20-year sentence for fraud. He was ordered to pay over $15 million in penalties, including restitution and fines, according to CBS News. Lori Milliron was convicted as an accessory, obstruction, and perjury, receiving a 17-year sentence on June 23, 2023. The Rudolph children, initially supportive of Larry, later accepted his guilt after reviewing the evidence, as per CBS News.Watch Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari streaming on Hulu.