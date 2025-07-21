"Left out quite a bit of information" — Amy Bradley's brother's complaint about the Netflix Documentary

Amy Bradley's abduction from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in March 1998 has made headlines for decades. The 23-year-old was on vacation with her family when she mysteriously vanished.Amy Bradley is Missing, a three-part documentary on Netflix that came out on July 16, 2025, brought her case to the spotlight again. The series recounted what happened before she went missing and looked into the ongoing search for answers.Even though the documentary is popular and received good reviews, Amy's brother, Brad, expressed concerns about some parts of the series. He made his support for the documentary known, acknowledging the producers' efforts in telling Amy’s story. However, he also issued a complaint through his X (formerly Twitter) handle on July 19, 2025.The post stated:&quot;Yes, we support I t, but it was not a complete account and left out quite a bit of information.&quot;It further stated:&quot;Would have required 10 seasons to tell it all, but we thought the producers did an awesome job overall and are happy with the response so far. Still waiting for that one call.&quot;Brad argued that, while valuable, the documentary did not provide a thorough explanation of Amy's disappearance. Despite these issues, Brad reiterated the importance of the documentary in keeping the case alive, urging the public to assist in the ongoing search for his sister.The complaint from Amy Bradley's brotherIn a follow-up tweet on July 20, 2025, Amy Bradley's brother, Brad, talked about the urgency of finding Amy and how badly they needed support from the public.It read:&quot;For 27 years, my family has searched for Amy. We will not stop. The Netflix docuseries &quot;Amy Bradley Is Missing&quot; is shining a light on her story and we need your help to follow leads and find answers.&quot;The family's emotional struggle over the years for a missing loved one has been portrayed in the docuseries. It has also prompted renewed attempts to pursue legitimate leads.Since its release, several netizens have speculated that while there were positive things about it, like interviews with the Bradley family and first-hand accounts from witnesses, the docuseries was found lacking in other areas.One of the areas the internet users found the docuseries should have covered was that Frank Jones lied about having a team of former Navy SEALS help look for Amy in the wake of her disappearance. Jones scammed the Bradley family out of over $200,000 by assuring them that he would find Amy. He was later convicted of mail fraud in 2002 and received a five-year sentence, as per Journey Ranger.Viewers seem to find this omission a major error in the docuseries. They claimed that it could be an important part of understanding how desperate the family was during their 27-year search for answers.Amy Bradley's disappearance: The true story behind the documentaryOn March 23, 1998, Amy Bradley and her brother, Brad, were enjoying a night of dancing at the ship's nightclub. Later that evening, Amy retired to the balcony of her cabin, stating that she felt seasick and needed the fresh air.The following morning, her father, Ron, discovered that Amy was missing. The search began immediately. However, the authorities found no trace of her, and she was presumed lost at sea. According to Oxygen, over the years, numerous unverified sightings of Amy were reported, especially in Curaçao, which further complicated the investigation.The Amy Bradley is Missing documentary delves into the family's struggles, showcasing exclusive interviews and exploring numerous conspiracy theories about what happened to Amy.It explores potential leads, including the possibility that Amy was trafficked after being seen in Curaçao, and the theories about foul play involving individuals on the cruise ship. Yet, for all the answers the documentary provides, it also leaves much unexplored.Amy Bradley's family's response and call to actionAmy Bradley's family has never stopped searching for her. Since the documentary came out, the case has been making the news again, giving the family a chance to tell their story. Even though the documentary digs into a tragic past, they remain hopeful that it may lead to new developments in the case.Although Brad criticizes the documentary's flaws, he continues to back it because he wants justice and closure for his sister. He has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for more investigations in addition to supporting the documentary.The docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing is currently streaming on Netflix.