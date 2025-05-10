Lori Leonard’s murder: A detailed case overview

In May 2005, Lori Leonard, a 33-year-old mother of two from Chittenango, New York, vanished after telling her sister she was driving to Albany to pick up Yankees tickets. Five days later, her phone went silent, and suspicions escalated. Nearly three months later, her body was discovered inside a toolbox submerged in the Champlain Canal.

The key to the box, later traced to her ex-boyfriend Shawn Doyle, was found in his truck. Doyle had a prior conviction involving a violent incident with another woman and had continued to force his way into Leonard's life following their breakup. He was arrested, charged with second-degree murder, and later sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The case involved interviews with more than 750 individuals, and it is the focus of 48 Hours on CBS in an episode airing Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The broadcast includes testimony from C.C. Opanowski, a previous victim of Doyle’s violence, whose courtroom appearance played a pivotal role in securing the conviction.

Lori Leonard homicide explained: Key facts and timeline

48 Hours on CBS will air a detailed examination of the Lori Leonard case in an episode titled Facing a Monster, scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The episode features first-hand accounts from survivors and family members, including C.C. Opanowski, who testifies against the man who murdered Leonard years after assaulting her.

A Pattern of violence: From survivor testimony to homicide

The case gained attention not only for its brutality but also for the connection to a prior incident. In 1996, Doyle attacked C.C. Opanowski, a former girlfriend, at her home in Hudson Falls. As per a CBS News report dated May 9, 2025, Opanowski told correspondent Anne-Marie Green:

"He picked me up, held me up and cut off my hair, just all of it."

Despite being charged with menacing and harassment, Doyle only received probation. Opanowski eventually moved away and remained silent about the trauma until she learned, years later, that Doyle had killed another woman, Lori Leonard.

Leonard met Doyle online in 2003. According to the Oneida Daily Dispatch, police said the relationship had ended, but Doyle continued trying to reenter her life. He helped her move into a new home in April 2005. Days later, Lori Leonard was reported missing. Her phone was off, her car was left behind, and her dogs were found unattended, clear signs that something was wrong.

Investigators struggled initially. They checked Doyle’s alibi, which could not be confirmed, and found a suspicious key in his truck's glove compartment. The breakthrough came when a fisherman discovered a toolbox in the Champlain Canal. Inside were Lori Leonard's body, her purse, and duct tape-bound restraints.

As Post Star reported on July 9, 2005, Jennifer Leonard, Lori’s sister, told the court:

"We had to tell her little boys their mother wasn't coming home"

Evidence and conviction

The key found in Doyle's glove box matched the toolbox's lock. A search of his home yielded handcuffs, bandanas, and sand tubes similar to those found with Leonard’s body. Prosecutors introduced testimony from Opanowski to show a pattern of abuse. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Kortright stated in CBS News:

"It shows what he (Doyle) is capable of … it's his modus operandi. It's strong proof."

Doyle was arrested in December 2005 and charged with second-degree murder. In January 2006, a jury found him guilty. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. An appeal filed by Doyle in 2014 was rejected.

Final reflections and public impact

Jennifer Leonard expressed hope that Doyle would never be released, and as cited in the Post Star report, she stated:

"He is a murderer and a pig... I hope he rots. I don't ever want him to see freedom again."

48 Hours on CBS revisits this case to highlight not only the evidence but also the long-lasting emotional toll on survivors and their families. The episode aims to raise awareness about intimate partner violence and the failures that sometimes allow repeat offenders to escalate.

The case of Lori Leonard remains a powerful example of how persistent investigation, survivor courage, and legal follow-through can bring justice even after years of silence.

