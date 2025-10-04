Maxton Hall season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The long-awaited Maxton Hall season 2 is coming to Prime Video this November 7, 2025. The German-language TV drama first premiered on the streamer in May 2024, introducing audiences to a new enemies-to-lovers romance between classmates Ruby Bell and James Beaufort, played by Harriet Herbig-Mattel and Damian Hardung, respectively.
Ruby is a scholarship recipient at the prestigious school in the UK, and James is a wealthy student; they are an unlikely pair, or at least they started that way. Following season 1's success, Maxton Hall was renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere, with the production of season 2 starting in June 2024.
Over a year later, school is back in session, and Ruby and James will return with more drama, dreams, nightmares, and plenty of chaos.
Exact release date for Maxton Hall season 2, and how many episodes there will be in the series
Maxton Hall season 2 premieres with an explosive 3-episode drop on Friday, November 7, 2025. The series' first three episodes will arrive on the same day at 3 am Eastern Time, with each episode roughly an hour long.
For those who want to catch the first three episodes of the second season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, here are the exact release dates and times for the premiere in selected major time zones worldwide.
Like season 1, there are only six episodes in season 2. After the three episodes released at the same time on the premiere day, one new episode will drop every Friday the following week until November 28, 2025.
Where to watch Maxton Hall season 2?
Amazon Prime Video brought the first season of Maxton Hall to television, and it remains the exclusive streaming home of the series in the new season. This means all six episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 will only be available for streaming on Prime Video with a subscription and not anywhere else.
All cast members in Maxton Hall season 2
The show's main cast members are expected to return in the second season. Harriet Herbig-Mattel will return to play Ruby Bell, and so will Damian Hardung to play James Beaufort. Other cast members also set to return in season 2 include:
- Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort
- Fredja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort
- Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega
- Runa Greiner as Ember Bell
- Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington
- Andrea Guo as Lin Wang
- Eli Riccardi as Elaine Ellington
What to expect in Maxton Hall season 2
The second season of Maxton Hall will be based on the second book in Mona Kasten's Maxton Hall series, Save You. It will continue Ruby Bell's story, which appears to be a happy one, at least at first, as teased in the season 2 official synopsis from Prime Video, per Teen Vogue.
While everything in Ruby's life feels like cloud nine, both in her life goals and her relationship with James after their passionate night together in Oxford, it will come crashing down following a stroke of fate in James's family. The season's official trailer, released by Prime Video on Thursday, October 2, 2025, shared the first glimpse of the drama and chaos coming for Ruby and James as school starts.
The trailer teases heartbreak for Ruby and James, showing their happy memories together before cutting to a party scene where Ruby witnesses James passionately kissing Elaine in the pool. While James appears to be wooing Ruby back at school, saying he's sorry for what happened, more obstacles will try to keep them apart.
Final Thoughts
Maxton Hall season 2 might not be here yet, but a third season of the series is already confirmed to continue Ruby and James's story. Like the first two seasons, the third one will be adapted from the book in Mona Kasten's trilogy, Save Us.