Memory of a Killer trailer: Patrick Dempsey steps into the world of Hitmen

Fox has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller series, Memory of a Killer, featuring Patrick Dempsey. The series follows Angelo Ledda, a hitman leading a double life, one as a feared assassin and another as a father and small-town photocopier salesman, while concealing a devastating secret: he is battling early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The trailer, set to The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes,” introduces this duality with gripping visuals and emotional intensity. Memory of a Killer is set to premiere in January 2026 on Fox.

Patrick Dempsey stars in new series Memory of a Killer

Patrick Dempsey (Image via Getty)

In the new Memory of a Killer trailer, Patrick Dempsey steps away from his familiar image and into the shoes of Angelo Ledda, a man haunted by his past and his fading mind. The trailer captures flashes of action, family moments, and signs of memory loss, all underscored by an air of urgency. Dempsey portrays Angelo as both ruthless and vulnerable, a man trying to maintain control over his secret life as his reality begins to fracture.

Ad

The story follows Angelo’s struggle to manage his illness while continuing his work as a hitman. When his wife’s mysterious death and a threat to his pregnant daughter expose cracks in his two worlds, Angelo must confront his past to protect his family. The result is a psychological thriller that blends action, suspense, and emotion, showing Dempsey in one of his most complex roles to date.

Who is in the cast of Memory of a Killer?

Memory of a Killer brings together a strong ensemble led by Dempsey and Michael Imperioli, who stars as Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and criminal associate. Dutch operates a restaurant that doubles as a front for illegal activities, serving as the hub for their dangerous operations.

Ad

Richard Harmon joins the cast as Joe, an ambitious hitman navigating the hierarchy of the criminal underworld while witnessing Angelo’s cognitive decline.

Odeya Rush portrays Maria, Angelo’s daughter, who remains unaware of the full extent of her father’s secret life. Daniel David Stewart plays Jeff, Maria’s husband, while Peter Gadiot appears as Dave, a local detective unknowingly close to uncovering Angelo’s double identity. Rounding out the cast is Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant, a determined FBI agent whose investigation puts her on a collision course with Angelo.

Ad

What is Memory of a Killer all about?

Inspired by the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Mémoire du Tueur), Memory of a Killer explores the fragility of identity and memory in the midst of violence and guilt. The series examines how Angelo’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis impacts his ability to navigate both his criminal work and family life.

As his condition worsens, the boundaries between his two lives collapse, forcing him to face the consequences of his past crimes. The series intertwines action sequences with emotional storytelling, offering a nuanced portrayal of a man trying to preserve his humanity while his memory fades.

Ad

According to the official synopsis, Memory of a Killer is “a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience.” The show’s premise highlights the irony of a hitman, a figure often defined by control, losing the very thing that allows him to survive: his mind.

Production and creative team

Memory of a Killer is developed by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, known for their work on Rillington Place and Silent Witness. They serve as executive producers alongside Cathy Schulman, Arthur Sarkissian, Martin Campbell, and Peter Bouckaert. Produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, the series promises high production value and an emotional narrative grounded in character-driven storytelling.

Ad

The trailer’s debut during Game 1 of the World Series strategically introduces the series to a broad audience. Its use of “Behind Blue Eyes” by The Who reflects Angelo’s internal conflict, specifically his longing for a normal life and his fear of losing himself.

Patrick Dempsey's return to network television

Patrick Dempsey (Image via Getty)

Memory of a Killer marks Patrick Dempsey’s major return to network television after his time on Grey’s Anatomy. Now, Dempsey takes on a darker role that contrasts his previous lighthearted work.

Ad

Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn described the series as “a dramatic thriller with an unrelenting hook” that combines the emotional depth of House with the tension of 24. He emphasized that the series will feature “one of the most emotionally charged stories seen on Fox in years.”

As the series prepares for its January 2026 premiere, audiences can expect a powerful narrative anchored by Dempsey’s transformation into a character both dangerous and deeply human.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More