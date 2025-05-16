Final Destination Bloodlines: Full list of cast and characters explored 

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth installment of the popular supernatural horror film series Final Destination. It is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, along with a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The story has been created by Jon Watts, Busick, and Taylor, while the characters have been created by Jeffrey Reddick.

Ad

Kaitlyn Santa Juana leads the film as Stefani Reyes, who tries to save her family from death after a sudden premonition. Further, Richard Harmon and Tony Todd appear in prominent roles as Eric Campbell and William Bludworth, respectively. The film also stars Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and others in supporting roles.

Read on to know more about the cast of Final Destination Bloodlines.

The main cast of Final Destination Bloodlines

Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani Reyes

Ad

Trending

Kaitlyn Santa Juana (Image via Warner Bros.)

Kaitlyn Santa Juana plays the lead character of Stefani Reyes, who gets the premonition of her family's sudden death. She then seeks help from her grandmother to save her family members from brutal deaths.

Ad

The actress began her acting career in 2016 but had to wait six years to get regular work. In 2022, she gained prominence by appearing in two episodes of The Flash and by playing Cotton Allen in The Friendship Game.

Richard Harmon as Erik Campbell

Richard Harmon (Image via Instagram/@richardsharmon)

Richard Harmon plays Erik Campbell, one of Stefani's cousins in the film. Harmon began his acting career in 2003, playing Madison in one of the episodes of Jeremiah. After a couple of years, he appeared in the TV movies Painkiller Jane and School of Life.

Ad

He has also appeared in popular projects such as Smallville, Continuum, The Flash, The Good Doctor, The 100, and The Killing, among many others.

Tony Todd as William Bludworth

Tony Todd (Image via Warner Bros.)

Tony Todd reprised his role of William Bludworth from the previous films in the franchise. This marks Bludworth's fourth appearance in the series as the mortician who is an expert on death.

Ad

The late actor gained prominence for playing the titular character in the Candyman film series (1992-2021). His other popular works include Platoon, Night of the Living Dead, The Crow, Frankenstein, Death House, Star Trek, and Scream.

The additional cast of Final Destination Bloodlines

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani Reyes

Teo Briones as Charlie Reyes

Richard Harmon as Erik Campbell

Owen Patrick Joyner as Bobby Campbell

Rya Kihlstedt as Darlene Campbell

Anna Lore as Julia Campbell

Gabrielle Rose as Iris Campbell

Brec Bassinger as young Iris Campbell

Tony Todd as William Bludworth

Jayden Oniah as young William Bludworth

Tinpo Lee as Marty Reyes

April Telek as Brenda Campbell

Alex Zahara as Howard Campbell

Max Lloyd-Jones as Paul Campbell

Brenna Llewellyn as Val

Yvette Ferguson as Mrs. Fuller

Mark Brandon as Mr. Fuller

Matty Finochio

Sophia Chapdelaine

Ad

What is Final Destination Bloodlines about?

Ad

The Final Destination franchise has a notorious reputation for turning everyday situations into brutal arenas of death. While this trope unusually ends horribly for the characters, fans seem to have been loving it since the release of the first film in 2000.

The sixth film shares a similar premise, where one character gets a sudden premonition of mass deaths and manages to stop it. However, death is not easy to avoid, as it begins to hunt everyone individually. Here's the official synopsis of Final Destination Bloodlines as per IMDb:

Ad

"Plagued by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Final Destination Bloodlines and other such upcoming horror films.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More