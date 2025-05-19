Mike O'Malley’s Avery Jeffers was the catalyst Suits needed to get messy again

Suits has long been regarded as one of the most compelling legal dramas on television, blending sharp wit, complex characters, and high-stakes courtroom battles. Its original series was set in a New York law firm. The popularity of the show spurred the creation of the spin-off series Suits LA, intended to reproduce the flagship's charm in a new environment with new people and narratives.

Ad

Among the notable new characters introduced in Suits was Avery Jeffers, portrayed by Mike O'Malley. Avery Jeffers was crafted as a Hollywood power player with a dark, sinister edge reminiscent of infamous real-life figures. His actions and influence triggered a chain reaction throughout the series that caused significant upheaval for the main characters, particularly Ted and Samantha.

Avery's deceptive and cruel treatment of everyone around him, especially Rosalyn, set the stage for a gripping legal and personal confrontation that proved pivotal to the series' concluding narrative.

Ad

Trending

Mike O'Malley’s Avery Jeffers was the catalyst the show needed to become messy again. His introduction reignited the series’ core tension, bringing a messy, gritty element into the mix. Avery’s sinister presence compelled the characters to confront difficult truths and engage in battles beyond the courtroom, breathing new life into the storyline.

This disruptive force was crucial in transforming Suits LA from a show struggling with its identity into one that revisited the dramatic, layered conflicts that fans of the series had come to love.

Ad

Avery Jeffers: The villain who stirred Suits LA

Mike O'Malley at the 2024 Shine Global Resilience Awards (Image via Getty)

Avery Jeffers, played by Mike O'Malley, is introduced as a Hollywood studio head whose reputation has been tarnished by abuse and misconduct allegations. His character mirrors notorious industry figures, wielding power to silence and intimidate those who oppose him.

Ad

Throughout the show, Avery becomes a central antagonist, especially for Ted and Samantha, who strive to hold him accountable. Avery's manipulative tactics and connections within the industry make him a formidable foe who threatens to unravel the efforts of Ted’s legal team.

A pivotal plotline reveals that Avery not only mistreated but also sexually assaulted Rosalyn, Ted’s secretary. This personal betrayal intensifies the battle against him, bringing a raw emotional edge to the legal fight.

Ad

Ted, Samantha, and Rosalyn collaborate to gather evidence and build a class-action suit, eventually forcing Avery to resign amid threats of legal prosecution. This confrontation offers a climax to the season’s tension and highlights the darker realities within powerful industries.

Mike O'Malley’s character injects much-needed conflict and moral complexity into a series that was otherwise struggling with narrative focus. Avery's presence forces characters to navigate legal and personal challenges simultaneously.

Ad

In many ways, Avery Jeffers becomes the catalyst that reintroduces intensity and chaos, making the final episodes more compelling and reflective of the show’s trademark style.

Also Read: "Love their interactions"- Fans of BTS react as Ji Ye-eun shares difficulties in approaching BTS' Jin on Kian's Bizarre B&B due to his stardom

The messy dynamics and unresolved potential of Suits LA

Ad

The series grappled with balancing multiple storylines, including complex character relationships and a high-profile legal case against Avery Jeffers. The series finale provided some closure but also revealed the show’s untapped potential.

Ted’s ongoing struggles with family betrayal and the fallout from his brother Eddie’s death were revisited through flashbacks, adding emotional depth but also redundancy, as viewers had seen much of this before.

Romantic entanglements between people like Rick, Erica, and Dylan revealed personal instability. Consistent with the trademark tension, the series promised new alliances and mergers that implied larger power battles and personal conflicts. Sadly, NBC's decision to discontinue the series leaves many story arcs unresolved, leaving fans with a sense of what could have been.

Ad

Nevertheless, Suits LA offered a glimpse into a different side of the Suits universe, set against the backdrop of Los Angeles’ entertainment and legal industries. Avery Jeffers' arrival and the characters' deep struggles provided the much-needed grit and messiness that revived the series' storyline.

Read More: "There are so many loopholes" — Fans slam Netflix for alleged poor promotion of Weak Hero Class 2 despite 20x webtoon sales surge & global popularity

All about the series

Ad

Created by Aaron Korsh, the series is an American courtroom drama that initially aired on the USA Network in 2011. Set in a fictional New York City corporate legal practice, the series centers on Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout with a photographic memory, and Harvey Specter, a confident and skilled lawyer.

The central intrigue of the series revolves around Mike’s secret: he never attended law school, a fact he conceals while successfully winning cases alongside Harvey. Along with legal battles, the series balances personal and romantic storylines. It garnered significant acclaim for its sharp writing, dynamic characters, and engaging plotlines, ending in 2019 after nine seasons and 134 episodes.

Ad

After Netflix and Peacock added the show in 2023, it gained renewed popularity. NBCUniversal created Suits LA in response to this surge of interest, expanding the Suits universe. This new series introduced fresh characters and challenges to the Los Angeles legal landscape, bringing substantial legal and interpersonal drama to the West Coast.

Despite its enticing premise, the show struggled to stand on its own. With 13 episodes, it was canceled after one season. The show alternated between gritty crime and office politics, leading to tonal inconsistencies and identity conflicts. Classic Suits elements, such as complex relationships and ethical concerns, were still present.

Ad

Read More: How to watch the first ever SNL episode? Details explored as NBC prepares to rebroadcast iconic episode for 50th anniversary

Stay tuned for more updates on the series and similar projects as the year progresses. You can watch every episode of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More