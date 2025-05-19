Suits LA finale ending explained: Is there another firm shake-up? Ted makes the final decision

This Sunday's Suits LA finale marks the end of the season and the series, with NBC previously announcing the Aaron Korsh-created spinoff's cancellation. With it being the last time to see the West Coast cast, there is a lot of anticipation and curiosity about how the characters will leave the show.

The series starts with a huge shakeup for Ted Black's law firm, and the show ends with the same—there's another major shakeup as Ted is poised to merge with the rival law firm Railsback Lane. But before Ted accepts the offer, the finale episode has already teased a taste of what it would be like for Black & Associates and Railsback Lane to work on a case together.

Besides a high-profile case against a Hollywood bigwig, the Suits LA finale brings plenty of reconciliations and teasers about what's next for the characters beyond the ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Suits LA finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

There's another shakeup for Ted Black's law firm in the Suits LA finale after a high-profile case

The Suits LA finale brings another major overhaul for Ted Black's law firm, now named Black & Associates. It marks the turnaround that has been happening in the last couple of episodes, as characters, specifically Ted Black and Stuart Lane, work on their issues with each other and realize that they consider each other brothers.

Samantha and Ted team up in the Suits LA finale (Image via NBC)

It's the same huge overhaul that happened in the beginning. As audiences would remember, the Suits LA premiere didn't waste any time in introducing the rivalry between Ted and Stuart and how the latter blindsided his longtime friend and partner, Ted, in the middle of a merger.

Instead of a merger, which Ted was apprehensive about, Stuart instead left Black Lane and joined forces with Ted's ex, Samantha Railsback. Throughout the series, Black & Associates and Railsback Lane were somewhat rivals and had worked on opposite sides of the table in several criminal and entertainment cases. However, in the Suits LA finale, Ted and Samantha team up against a Hollywood producer.

Avery Jeffers is a bigwig in Hollywood that no one dares to cross or stand up to, but Samantha's entertainment client, a director, did. Now, she wants to take Jeffers, whom she refers to as the closest Hollywood has to a mob boss, and she wants Ted's help. It's not an easy battle, as Jeffers has ears and eyes everywhere. No one wants to testify, but Ted knows someone who can fight against Jeffers.

She happens to be working for Ted, his assistant, Roslyn. It turns out that Roslyn worked for Jeffers for five years before Ted saved her, and that's why she's working for Ted now. Jeffers was verbally abusive towards her, and one time, he tried to assault her. Another bombshell in the Suits LA finale is that the new HR manager at Black & Associates, Marvin Semple, once worked as HR for Jeffers.

He was introduced in Suits LA episode 8, and Roslyn did to Marvin what Ted did for her, and it's why he's now working for Black & Associates too. With Roslyn's accusations and Marvin's receipt of all the complaints against Jeffers, they have a promising case. Ted also recruits Elizabeth Smith to prosecute Jeffers.

Avery Jeffers in the Suits LA finale (Image via NBC)

Together, they threaten the Hollywood bigwig with a trial that could land him at least 10 years in prison. That is, unless he resigns and signs an affidavit pleading guilty to one count of s*xual assault, which he takes. But that isn't the end, because Ted tells him that they will use the affidavit to register him as a s*x offender.

They may not have been able to take Jeffers' freedom, but they are taking whatever power he thinks he has. The case is the first time Black & Associates has officially worked with Railsback Lane, with Ted and Samantha at the helm. However, it doesn't appear to be the last one for the two rival firms.

At the end of the Suits LA finale, Stuart tells Ted that he shouldn't have done what he did before and offers Ted the merger that should have happened in the first place. Ted says he wants to think about it, but when Samantha asks him later, he says he's in for the merger.

Suits LA finale finally reveals the details behind Eddie's death

One of the major revelation in the Suits LA finale are the details of Ted's brother Eddie's death. In Suits LA episode 12, Ted and Eddie are supposed to go out with their father during his last night before he goes to prison. However, in the finale, he changes his mind and tells Ted that he wants to go out with just the two of them because he needs to say something, which he couldn't in front of Eddie.

Ad

Ted indulges his father, and while they have a great time at dinner, a phone call shocks Ted's world. Kevin is calling, warning him to watch his back and get out of the apartment because Pellegrini has put a hit on him. Ted clamors to get to Eddie, who is left alone in the apartment, but before he can, an explosion happens.

Eddie in the Suits LA finale flashback (Image via NBC)

Eddie is killed during the explosion that was supposed to be for Ted, and it turns out that his father knew all about it. He knows there's a bomb in the apartment, which is the reason he asks Ted to go to dinner in the first place. He has deliberately made sure that Eddie is left in the apartment because, as he admits to Ted, Pellegrini wouldn't have stopped unless someone died.

In his reasoning, he has saved Ted, and despite having to sacrifice Eddie for it, he doesn't regret his choices. That's why Ted has so much animosity towards his father.

How did the characters leave the series in the Suits LA finale?

Ted's love triangle

In the Suits LA finale, Amanda Stevens tells Ted that she was wrong when she previously said that she couldn't be head of criminal defense while in a relationship with Ted. They are giving their growing romance a chance. However, Samantha also admits that he has feelings for Ted again, despite knowing that Ted has feelings for Amanda.

As Samantha says, she's not afraid of things getting messy. With the merger, Ted, Amanda, and Samantha will all be working in the same firm. It's bound to get messy for Ted, with him having a new woman he's increasingly growing fond of, and his ex-girlfriend.

Rick and Erica reconcile

Erica and Rick in the Suits LA finale (Image via NBC)

Early in the Suits LA finale, Rick Dodson and Erica Rollins work together for the best interests of each of their clients: Erica representing director Sean Baker, while Rick represents Dylan Pryor. However, they are also fighting against each other over who gets to represent Dylan Pryor because she wants a new representation, thinking that it could sway Rick into pursuing a relationship with her.

However, she changes her mind again after Rick admits the real reason he can't date Dylan: he's still in love with someone else. When Erica confronts Rick about Dylan's change of mind, thinking that he blackballed her from the actress, Rick admits that he hooked up with Dylan Pryor, but he stopped it. He's still hung up on Erica, and his confession ends with Rick and Erica hooking up.

Kevin is coming to Los Angeles

In Suits LA episode 7, Ted offers Kevin to stay in LA and work at the firm. He even gets an office, arranged by Erica. However, he still returned to New York, back to his father's PI business. However, in the Suits LA finale, during a phone call with Ted after he arranges the playground dedicated to Eddie, masterminded by Stuart, Kevin inquires about the job offer.

Of cour se, Ted tells him that he's welcome at the firm anytime. It appears that Kevin is ready to leave New York and join his longtime pal on the West Coast. With the impending merger, it's bound to be a huge firm with everyone working together for the same team.

Catch the complete installment of Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

