Suits LA season 1 episode 12 ending explained: What did Rick Dodson do? He rejected [spoiler]

Suits LA season 1 episode 12, the last episode before the grand series finale, has Rick Dodson take the spotlight as Railsback Lane's hotshot lawyer. The goal for the episode is to make Victoria Justice's character, actress Dylan Pryor, happy. She has a passion project, and Rick will do what it takes to get her the starring role. However, with a setback, Rick teams up with Ted to get Dylan her audition.

As the series races towards its finale, characters are finally coming out of their shells. Professional and personal relationships collide, lines get blurred, and Rick Dodson rejects the advances of a well-known actress.

The rest of the episode has Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt go buddy-buddy with Stuart Lane at anger management, while Black & Associates deal with some office drama. The show's penultimate episode also reveals more details about Ted's father and brother, Eddie.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Suits LA season 1 episode 12. Reader's discretion is advised.

Suits LA season 1 episode 12 ending: Rick rejects Dylan Pryor's advances

Rick Dodson takes the spotlight in Suits LA season 1 episode 12 with his Dylan Pryor case. It starts with Rick having an early, energetic day at the office, dancing to Footloose, when Victoria Justice's Dylan Pryor arrives with some news. She has a passion project after her Marvel movie, a movie adaptation of a Western novel written by Larry McMurtry.

Rick Dodson in Suits LA season 1 episode 12 (Image via NBC)

She read his books with her mom when she was young, and learning that the project is on the go and is currently looking for a director, she wants in. Rick is only too happy and confident to give her what she wants, so he goes to the Universal Studios lot to meet with the producer working on the adaptation. However, the producer, Melissa Johnson, doesn't want to cast Dylan for the lead role.

She thinks Dylan is too green, as she hasn't done a lot of work and has never done a Western feature. When Rick tells Dylan the bad news, the actress is visibly distraught. But unknown to her, Rick has already prepared some dinner and dessert because he knows Dylan would be having a bad day after he breaks the news.

The actress appreciates the effort, and Rick makes another promise—he will get Dylan an audition, even if it's not for the producer. It turns out that Ted represents Oscar-winning director Sean Baker, so Rick calls Ted for backup and gets Dylan her audition with Baker, which he apparently loves because he ends up wanting Dylan for the lead, no matter what the producer says.

With the good news, Dylan goes to Rick to tell him about the casting. She wants to celebrate, and as she tells him that the person she wants to celebrate her success with is Rick. Flushed, Rick stutters about liking celebrations, so Dylan kisses him. While Rick initially kisses her back, he pulls back and stops.

Suits LA season 1 episode 12 ends with Rick telling her, "Sorry, I can't," before walking away and leaving Dylan Pryor behind, looking at his retreating back. Throughout the series, Rick has been romantically linked with Erica Rollins in some capacity, and it doesn't appear that he's over her yet.

Louis Litt and Stuart Lane become Federale friends in Suits LA season 1 episode 12, plus Louis' post-Suits updates

Louis Litt and Stuart Lane (Image via NBC)

Suits LA season 1 episode 12 sees the return of the third OG Suits cast cameo in the NBC spinoff. Rick Hoffman returns to reprise his role as Louis Litt, who has anger issues. He clashes with Stuart Lane, who is dealing with the aftermath of David Bowie's threats, on their first day of anger management. They argue over who gets the luggage cart and who is one of the best lawyers in the country.

However, the animosity and mocking between them turn into some sort of friendship after they decide to open up about the real reason they are at the anger management retreat. Stuart Lane opens up about David Bowie's threats, while Louis Litt reveals the emptiness he feels despite having a somewhat perfect life with his own firm, a beautiful wife, and two children.

Louis and Stuart also bond about having former partners who are their frenemies. Louis with Harvey Specter and Stuart with Ted Black, and that's how they realize how small the world is, as their partners go way back. They also bond over having a mud bath, which is where Louis asks Stuart to be his other Federale friend.

According to Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt, a Federale friend is the kind of friend who, if you ever get thrown into a Mexican prison, you will call and they will drop everything and get you out of jail.

Suits LA season 1 episode 12's flashback shares a little more detail about Eddie's death

Eddie and young Ted (Image via NBC)

In a lot of scenes throughout Suits LA, Ted Black has heart-to-heart talks with Eddie Black, his older brother, who has Down syndrome. However, at present, Eddie is not alive and is only an illusory figure, which is an impression in Ted's mind.

Ted makes hints at Eddie not being around anymore in Suits LA episode 1, saying that his father let some people kill Eddie, sometime around the Yankees game they went to. The show also makes a big showing of it in episode 3, during Ted's father's funeral.

Eddie supposedly passed away in 2010, just around the same time Ted leaves New York to have a clean slate in Los Angeles. In flashback scenes throughout the series, Ted often blames his father for Eddie's death. However, in Suits LA season 1 episode 12, Ted opens up about his background with Erica Rollins. He tells her about his connection with Samantha and Eddie.

He also hints that he somehow had a hand in Eddie's death when he says, "I got my brother killed." So far, the series hasn't revealed the specific details about Eddie's death. Also, the flashback reveals that the Yankees game is supposedly the last day before Ted's father is jailed, and that it's an important memory for Eddie, even more than his own birthday.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 12, along with previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

