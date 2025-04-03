“MORE HENRY!!” - Hearties demand more screen time for their favorite character in When Calls the Heart season 13

When Calls the Heart season 13 is potentially still far on the horizon. However, fans (called Hearties) have already shared that they want more of Henry Gowen. As Hallmark's cherished show continues to expand, seasoned viewers have spoken out on social media about their expectations for next season, and one request stands out: they want to see more of Martin Cummins' character.

Since the end of season 12, talk on forums such as Reddit has established that Henry's brief time on screen was a great disappointment. One fan expressed:

"MORE HENRY!!! We barely got to see him at all, and he's one of my favorites."

Fans react to When Calls the Heart season 13 (Image Via VegetableCat8516)

With so much of his story remaining untold, Hearties expect When Calls the Heart season 13 to provide a bigger part of the once businessman-turned-redemption plot. Since his early days in When Calls the Heart, Henry Gowen has been one of the show's most complex and surprising characters.

First introduced as the gruff and morally suspect manager of the mining company, Henry soon became the show's villain. But as seasons passed, the twists and turns in his plot made him become one of Hope Valley's wealthiest characters.

Here's what other fans had to say about Henry being in When Calls the Heart season 13,

"I completely agree about Henry! I don't know why he was hardly shown during this season. Will Edie be back next season for Lucas, or will it just be another character that was around for one season and then forgotten? Same with Georgie for Bill. And what about Molly and Jed?" said one Reddit user.

"Jack back from the dead. I don’t care if it’s not likely or even slightly realistic. And yes, much more Henry, dude is a complete silver fox," commented another Reddit user.

"I agree with Abigail and Henry! But I want Allie and Oliver to stay. I agree with about everything else," shared another Reddit user.

From his arrest for white-collar crimes to his redemption with Abigail Stanton's help, Henry's story has interested viewers. His transformation from a ruthless businessman into a man grappling with past errors was good storytelling, and supporters have come to enjoy his complexity and want more in When Calls the Heart season 13.

Henry's attempts to reform his life through his oil company and changing relationships in town have endeared him to viewers. His transformation made his diminished role in season 12 all the more disappointing.

Fans of the show did not just stop at sharing suggestions for Henry's character growth in When Calls the Heart season 13, here's what they said,

"Oliver and Allie need to go on a date. I would also like a double date with Timmy and Emily but we'll see. Oliver also needs to give Allie the present he didn't at her birthday party and hopefully something else happens. Nathan and Elizabeth need to get married already. They already act like a married couple so I don't think an engagement is necessary," said one Reddit user.

"Abigail returns. She becomes mayor. Has a will they won't they with Henry (they will) Bill becomes a radio host for a weekly “who done it” that Rosemary produces," commented another Reddit user.

"Nathan, Elizabeth, Jack, and Ally all need to stay in Cape Fullerton permanently," shared another Reddit user.

Will Henry take a larger role in When Calls the Heart season 13?

As fans eagerly wait for news on When Calls the Heart season 13, the question of whether Henry will finally receive the screen time he deserves lingers. Although Hallmark has not announced concrete plot points for the new season, the amount of support for Henry may change the direction of the show.

With his unresolved storylines, there's a lot of potential for his character to have a bigger presence. His oil empire, tumultuous relationships, and personal development create fertile ground for expansion.

Whether the writers will delve into these aspects more fully is hard to say, but if fan reaction is any gauge, Henry's presence in season 13 may be even greater than expected.

Interested viewers can watch When Calls the Heart on Netflix.

