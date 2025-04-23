Denise Gough, known for her work on stage and screen, recently revealed how physically and emotionally demanding theatre can be, even for an actor with decades of experience. In a conversation with Virgin Radio UK on June 2, 2024, Gough spoke candidly about her return to the stage for the revival of People, Places and Things at the Trafalgar Theatre.

Reflecting on the intensity of the role and its impact on her wellbeing, she noted,

“My voice doesn’t like come in until about 10:30,”

explaining how taxing the performance is and how much it takes out of her night after night. Though she reprises a character she first played nearly a decade ago, Denise Gough admitted that this time around, the toll is different. At age 44, she said, she’s more aware of the physical strain involved and takes better care of herself now.

However, she also acknowledged the emotional weight that comes with portraying addiction and trauma on stage.

“Every night I think to myself, is this the night where it doesn’t happen?”

she shared, describing the uncertainty that comes with giving a performance rooted in such vulnerability. She also discussed how the play's raw themes affect not just the audience, but her own mental and physical health.

What Denise Gough revealed about her physical and emotional routine

Denise Gough during the media call for "People, Places And Things" at the Trafalgar Theatre (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

The conversation took place during an interview with Virgin Radio UK, where Denise Gough talked at length about the physical and emotional demands of her role in People, Places and Things. The interview, which is available on YouTube, includes a key moment where Gough openly discusses how her voice doesn’t “come in” until late in the morning due to the strain from nightly performances. She further described the routine of shouting onstage and the fear that her voice might not show up one day.

Denise Gough also reflected on how her approach to self-care has evolved. She explained that, unlike a decade ago, she is now financially secure and better equipped to manage the toll that acting takes on her.

"I didn't have the home that I have now... I didn't have access to vitamin patches,”

she said, highlighting how financial stability has allowed her to build stamina and recover faster. The play, which deals with themes of addiction, trauma, and recovery, requires Denise Gough to carry a significant emotional load each night. She described the process as deeply physical and even compared it to a spiritual experience.

“If I get out of the way and don’t overthink it... I’m not a religious woman but it’s like a church experience for me,” she said.

Denise Gough's career and her most recent roles

Denise Gough attends the Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

Denise Gough is an actress from Ireland whose career includes theatre, television, and film. As per IMDb, she started her career in the early 2000s and received significant acclaim for her performance in the play People, Places and Things in 2015. She gained high praise for this performance, earning an Olivier Award for Best Actress.

She has also taken on several television roles, including roles in Paula, Guerrilla, Under the Banner of Heaven, and Andor, a Star Wars prequel series where she portrayed Dedra Meero. In her latest return to the stage, Gough revisits her main role in People, Places and Things at Trafalgar Theatre in London.

The play by Duncan Macmillan focuses on an actress battling addiction and her path through recovery. Denise Gough's role, Emma, struggles with denial, isolation, and relapse, as she confronts the difficulties of performance and self-identity. The position is recognized for its high physical demands and emotional complexity, requiring a significant effort from the actor.

In the interview, Denise Gough highlighted that she now takes on the role with greater awareness and boundaries than she did previously. She referred to guidance from fellow actor Mark Rylance, who suggested that she “close down” after shows to safeguard her energy. Gough now performs rituals to indicate the conclusion of the performance, aiding her body and mind in shifting away from the character

In her latest TV role, Gough plays Elisa Blix in The Stolen Girl, a five-episode psychological thriller that debuted on Disney+ in April 2025. The show, based on Alex Dahl's book Playdate, centers on Elisa, a mother of two and a flight attendant for a private jet, whose daughter Lucia goes missing during a sleepover.

As the inquiry progresses, Elisa's history is examined, uncovering hidden secrets and personal suffering. Gough's depiction of Elisa reflects the character's desperation and intricacy as she grapples with the emotional turmoil surrounding her daughter's disappearance and the disintegration of her own life.

While Denise Gough has spent recent years in television, she expressed that theatre remains her true home.. “TV was a break from theatre,” she said in the radio interview with Virgin Radio UK, adding that she feels grounded when performing on stage. Despite the physical toll, she continues to return to roles that demand emotional honesty, something she says is a responsibility, not just a performance.

