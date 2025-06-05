Nada Huranieh's murder: A full timeline of events

On August 21, 2017, 14-year-old Aya Altantawi discovered her mother, Nada Huranieh, lifeless on the patio beneath a second-story window of their Farmington Hills home. Initially, investigators suspected a cleaning accident, but soon uncovered evidence of foul play.

Autopsy results revealed she had been suffocated before being discarded through the window, and surveillance footage captured a shadowy figure hoisting her body into view, suggesting that the scene was staged, according to a 2022 report by The Oakland Press.

Nada Huranieh, a personal trainer who embraced independence after separating from her husband, Dr. Bassel Altantawi, reportedly faced familial tension related to her rejection of traditional customs. Her 16-year-old son, Muhammad Altantawi, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison, according to Distractify.

The case, featured in the season 15 premiere of The Shadow in the Window on June 4, 2025, highlights cultural conflicts, legal battles, and the tragic unraveling of a family.

Nada Huranieh’s murder explored: A detailed timeline

Early on August 21, 2017, 14-year-old Aya Altantawi woke to find her mother, Nada Huranieh, motionless on the patio beneath a second-story window of their residence in Farmington Hills, Michigan, according to CBS News.

Initially thought to be a tragic accident, Nada Huranieh's body lay next to a ladder and cleaning supplies; the subsequent autopsy revealed that suffocation was the cause of death. Surveillance footage captured a shadowy figure lifting a limp form into the window before it was discarded, providing early evidence that the scene had been staged, according to The Detroit News.

Investigators quickly ruled out an accident and shifted their focus to those present in the home. Nada Huranieh, 35, had embraced a more independent lifestyle in the months leading up to her death: she worked as a personal trainer, stopped wearing a traditional hijab, and had initiated divorce proceedings against her husband, Dr. Bassel Altantawi.

Family tensions were well documented. In early 2016, Bassel was charged with domestic violence after an altercation that left Nada Huranieh injured. He was later convicted of Medicaid fraud, resulting in the suspension of his medical license and financial strain.

Investigation and evidence

Detectives identified Nada Huranieh's 16-year-old son, Muhammad Altantawi, as the only male present when the murder occurred. During questioning, Muhammad initially insisted he was asleep and then claimed he had gone to fetch cleaning supplies for his mother; he later maintained he held the ladder as she fell, according to a Fox 2 Detroit report dated August 28, 2017.

Cell phone records, however, indicated dozens of calls between Muhammad and his father from 4:27 a.m. on the day of the murder, a timing that contradicted his initial statements and suggested coordination. According to The Daily Tribune report dated March 11, 2022, which reflected investigators’ shift from viewing Bassel as a suspect to focusing on his son, one detective, Ryan Molloy, said,

“Appearances can be deceiving. I believe I was deceived.”

Further forensic analysis by Oakland County Chief Medical Examiner Ljubisa Dragovic confirmed asphyxiation by a damp cloth and blunt-force trauma to the head. Surveillance footage from six cameras showed a figure hoisting what appeared to be Huranieh’s body into the guest bedroom window shortly before it struck the patio.

A tile-cleaning solution found undisturbed near the window refuted claims that Huranieh had accidentally fallen while cleaning, reinforcing the notion of premeditation.

Conviction and aftermath

In September 2022, after extensive trial proceedings, a jury convicted Muhammad of first-degree premeditated murder, concluding he killed his mother to prevent her from testifying at an upcoming divorce deposition against his father. He received a sentence of 35 to 60 years in state prison without parole.

Aya chose foster care instead of living with her father, stating that she could not return to a household defined by violence. Aya described her life as being turned upside down by her brother’s actions. As cited in the Oxygen report dated June 4, 2025, she lashed out at her father after a courtroom hearing, where he defended his son's actions. Aya screamed,

"You are absolutely nothing to me, .... Get the f--k out."

The case was later featured in the season 15 premiere of The Shadow in the Window on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, which aired on June 4, 2025, highlighting cultural tensions, legal maneuverings, and the tragic consequences of family discord.

Today, Aya pursues higher education and aims to support vulnerable children facing similar circumstances. The murder of Nada Huranieh remains a stark example of how deep-rooted cultural clashes and domestic strife can culminate in irreversible tragedy.

