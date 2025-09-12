Nancy Khan's brutal crime - A detailed case overview ahead of Snapped

Nancy Khan, who at first appeared to be a grieving wife, quickly emerged as the prime suspect in the shocking murder of her husband, Ali Khan. In 2015, a crime occurred in the quiet suburbs of Round Rock, Texas, that stunned the community.

Ali, a respected car dealership manager admired for his charm and dedication, was discovered dead in their home with multiple gunshot wounds. What began as an image of a devastated widow soon unraveled into a story of rage, deception, and betrayal that shattered the lives of those around them.

A strained marriage, a fabricated pregnancy to gain commitment, and a violent altercation that ended tragically were all revealed by the case. During a furious argument over Ali's lies, Nancy shot him seven times before staging the incident to appear like a robbery.

Featured in the third episode of season 26 of the Oxygen series Snapped, the episode delves deeply into the courtroom drama and investigation. Oxygen True Crime will rerun Snapped: Nancy Khan on September 12, 2025.

Ali Khan and Nancy Khan's early life and marriage

Ali Khan was a car dealer (Image via Unsplash/ @ Obi)

Ali Khan grew up in Round Rock as the oldest of three siblings. His parents worked as doctors, but Ali chose a path in the automotive industry. He started selling cars in 2002 and rose quickly, becoming a manager at a Houston dealership by 2006. Later, he led Southwest Kia in Round Rock. Friends described him as outgoing, generous, and always ready with a joke. His success provided a comfortable life, including trips to Europe.

Nancy Flores, born around 1983, met Ali while he was in Houston. She had endured hardship after losing both parents in a car crash during her youth. A McNeil High School graduate who moved to Round Rock in 1993, Nancy was seen as quiet and reserved, contrasting Ali's lively nature. They dated starting in 2006 and shared a large home. Nancy did not work outside the home and was supported by Ali's earnings, as per Oxygen.

Their relationship showed early strain. In August 2014, police responded to a domestic call. Nancy accused Ali of pushing and choking her over a breakfast argument. Ali said she threw food, bit his hand, and kicked him.

Officers arrested Nancy for assault causing bodily injury. They also charged Ali with misdemeanor marijuana possession after finding containers in the house. These incidents hinted at deeper tensions, though the couple pressed on with plans for a future together.

Despite the troubles, Nancy announced a pregnancy in September 2014, claiming it was a boy. This news thrilled Ali and their circle, leading to wedding talks. They married in a small ceremony on December 14, 2014, according to Oxygen.

The fatal argument and shooting

Ali Khan was shot 7 times (Image via Unsplash/ @ Maxim Hopman)

On February 27, 2015, a marital dispute in Los Alamos Court, Texas, ended in tragedy. Nancy Khan, amid an explosive argument with her husband, Ali Khan, revealed she had fabricated the pregnancy. Ali’s reaction was immediate and led to talks of divorce. Nancy responded by pulling out a 9mm handgun and firing seven rounds, hitting Ali twice in the head, including once in the forehead. He was hit five times in the torso.

According to Oxygen, forensic analysis later verified that the wounds were sustained at close range, highlighting the severity of the act. Nancy pretended it was a break-in rather than asking for assistance. Although investigators found no evidence of forced entry, she moved objects, smeared blood throughout the house, and claimed that valuables had been taken.

She left Ali’s body in the master bathroom and fled to a friend’s home in San Antonio, where she confessed to the shooting. The murder weapon was never recovered, though shell casings matched ammunition in her car, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Discovery of the body and initial probe

Nancy Khan faked her pregnancy (Image via Unsplash/ @ Daniel von Appen)

On February 28, 2015, Ali failed to report for work at Round Rock Kia. Concerned, his manager sent coworker Alex Bedolla to check on him. Bedolla contacted Nancy Khan, who claimed to be out of town but later returned home, instructing him to wait outside. Soon after entering, she screamed, and Bedolla found Ali’s body in the bathroom. He immediately called 911 around 1 p.m., as per the Statesman.

When police arrived, they observed bloody footprints across the home but no evidence of forced entry. Nancy Khan’s statements shifted: first claiming she was away all weekend, then admitting she had returned due to suspicions of infidelity. She also suggested possible drug involvement, though friends dismissed such claims, citing Ali’s clean reputation, as per Oxygen.

Evidence quickly implicated her. Investigators found bloody clothing, a man’s luxury watch believed to be Ali’s, and a box of 9mm ammunition in Nancy’s car. Bloody prints matched her feet, and medical staff later confirmed she was not pregnant.

Nancy Khan was arrested on March 5, 2015, for tampering with evidence, with her bond set at $1 million. Within a week, charges escalated to murder, and her bond increased to $2.2 million, as per the Austin American-Statesman.

Confession, trial, and aftermath

Nancy Khan was sentenced to 40 years in prison (Image via Unsplash/ @ Larry Farr)

As the probe closed in on her, Nancy Khan admitted to having faked the pregnancy, killing Ali, and setting up the crime scene. In May 2018, she pleaded guilty to murder in Williamson County court. In June, the judge handed her a 40-year prison sentence, with her first possible release date to be February 28, 2055, precisely 40 years to the day from the time of the offense, Oxygen reported.

Friends and family expressed disappointment at the sentence. Alex Bedolla, the coworker who discovered Ali’s body, wished for a life sentence. Ali’s loved ones remembered him as a vibrant man with unfulfilled dreams, cut down by domestic turmoil.

