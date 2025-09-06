NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The quest to clear Tony and Ziva's names continues in NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 4. With the increasing heat attached to their identities, the duo will be racing against time and dangerous people to clear their names and return to the somewhat peaceful lives they had with their daughter in Paris.NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 4 premieres next Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+. Titled Wedding Crashers, the episode and its preview reveal Tony and Ziva's next move, using a wedding as an undercover operation to root out their enemies.The show's titular duo will be taking matters into their own hands, going on the offensive against their still unknown enemies instead of running and hiding.When does NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 4 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter debuting with three episodes during its premiere, the spinoff settles into a one-episode-per-week release schedule. This means NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 4 drops next week on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Like the previous episodes, it will arrive on streaming at around 3:00 am Eastern Time.Here's a guide on the exact release timing of the next episode in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease dateRelease timePacific TimeThursday, September 11, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, September 11, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, September 11, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, September 11, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, September 11, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, September 11, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, September 11, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, September 11, 20254 pmPreviews and upcoming episodes of the series will exclusively be streaming on Paramount+.How many episodes are left in NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1?The first season of the series has a total of ten episodes, and after the triple-header premiere, there are still seven episodes left, including next week's NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 4. Here are the release dates for all remaining episodes in the series:Episode 4: Wedding Crashers - September 11, 2025Episode 5: To Be Determined - September 18, 2025Episode 6: TBA - September 25, 2025Episode 7: TBA - October 2, 2025Episode 8: TBA - October 9, 2025Episode 9: Ride or Die - October 16, 2025Episode 10: Full Circle - October 23, 2025A brief recap of NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 premiereThe NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva premiere quickly established Tony and Ziva's new life in Paris. They are co-parenting Tali, with Ziva running a language school while Tony operates a successful private security company. However, when one of his clients, Interpol, is attacked, Tony's company and life are turned upside down. He is framed for the stolen money, forcing him and Ziva to go into hiding.A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)Alongside them are Tony's right-hand woman, Claudette, the elusive hacker who made the malware for the cyberattack, Boris, and his fiancée. Together, they join forces to find the culprit behind the attack while Interpol closes in on them.In episode 3, Ziva finds out that Tony has a girlfriend after they use said girlfriend's remote cabin as a hiding place. However, Tony soon finds out that his girlfriend is married. Meanwhile, his friend, Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol, issues a Red Notice against them, and Tony is broken after realizing that he can't trust him anymore.Major events to expect from NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 4From the next episode preview, here are some highlights and possible turns of events fans can expect to happen in NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 4:Boris' wedding is going to be used as a decoy to root out Tony and Ziva's enemies, and the latter will be playing the bride.There could be a possible confrontation between the duo and Martine, who was seen as one of the attendees at the wedding. Martine is closely related to the deployment of the 9.4 malware, and they have just learned that she works at Interpol.Episode 4 could see a little bit of romance and flirtation between Tony and Ziva in the present and flashbacks from years ago, especially now that Tony is officially single.Stay tuned for more NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva news and updates as the year progresses.