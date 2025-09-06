  • home icon
  • Shows
  • NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 06, 2025 13:28 GMT
NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)
NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

The quest to clear Tony and Ziva's names continues in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4. With the increasing heat attached to their identities, the duo will be racing against time and dangerous people to clear their names and return to the somewhat peaceful lives they had with their daughter in Paris.

Ad

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 premieres next Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+. Titled Wedding Crashers, the episode and its preview reveal Tony and Ziva's next move, using a wedding as an undercover operation to root out their enemies.

The show's titular duo will be taking matters into their own hands, going on the offensive against their still unknown enemies instead of running and hiding.

When does NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 come out?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After debuting with three episodes during its premiere, the spinoff settles into a one-episode-per-week release schedule. This means NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 drops next week on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Like the previous episodes, it will arrive on streaming at around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Here's a guide on the exact release timing of the next episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease dateRelease time
Pacific TimeThursday, September 11, 202512 am
Central TimeThursday, September 11, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeThursday, September 11, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, September 11, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeThursday, September 11, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeThursday, September 11, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeThursday, September 11, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeThursday, September 11, 2025
4 pm
Ad

Previews and upcoming episodes of the series will exclusively be streaming on Paramount+.

How many episodes are left in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1?

The first season of the series has a total of ten episodes, and after the triple-header premiere, there are still seven episodes left, including next week's NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4. Here are the release dates for all remaining episodes in the series:

Ad
  • Episode 4: Wedding Crashers - September 11, 2025
  • Episode 5: To Be Determined - September 18, 2025
  • Episode 6: TBA - September 25, 2025
  • Episode 7: TBA - October 2, 2025
  • Episode 8: TBA - October 9, 2025
  • Episode 9: Ride or Die - October 16, 2025
  • Episode 10: Full Circle - October 23, 2025

A brief recap of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere

The NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere quickly established Tony and Ziva's new life in Paris. They are co-parenting Tali, with Ziva running a language school while Tony operates a successful private security company. However, when one of his clients, Interpol, is attacked, Tony's company and life are turned upside down. He is framed for the stolen money, forcing him and Ziva to go into hiding.

Ad
A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)
A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)

Alongside them are Tony's right-hand woman, Claudette, the elusive hacker who made the malware for the cyberattack, Boris, and his fiancée. Together, they join forces to find the culprit behind the attack while Interpol closes in on them.

Ad

In episode 3, Ziva finds out that Tony has a girlfriend after they use said girlfriend's remote cabin as a hiding place. However, Tony soon finds out that his girlfriend is married. Meanwhile, his friend, Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol, issues a Red Notice against them, and Tony is broken after realizing that he can't trust him anymore.

Major events to expect from NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4

From the next episode preview, here are some highlights and possible turns of events fans can expect to happen in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4:

Ad
  • Boris' wedding is going to be used as a decoy to root out Tony and Ziva's enemies, and the latter will be playing the bride.
  • There could be a possible confrontation between the duo and Martine, who was seen as one of the attendees at the wedding. Martine is closely related to the deployment of the 9.4 malware, and they have just learned that she works at Interpol.
  • Episode 4 could see a little bit of romance and flirtation between Tony and Ziva in the present and flashbacks from years ago, especially now that Tony is officially single.
Ad

Stay tuned for more NCIS: Tony & Ziva news and updates as the year progresses.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications