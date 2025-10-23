NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 finale ending explained: Is Jonah Markham dead?

Titled Full Circle, the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 ties everything for Tony and Ziva in a nail-biting finale as they try to stop Jonah Markham from fulfilling his power play and give their family the happy ending they deserve. The final episode in the series kicks off after Tali is kidnapped and Jonah makes his demands to Tony and Ziva in order to save their daughter.

Ad

But with their two new additions to their team, Martine and Dejan Lazar, Tony and Ziva reverse the plot against Jonah. NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 ends with Jonah Markham's death, and happy endings for almost everyone else. Wrapping up the case with Jonah allows Tony and Ziva to return to their lives in Paris, finally deciding about what they want for their future.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Does Jonah Markham die in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 finale?

Tony DiNozzo (Image via Paramount+/YouTube)

Jonah Markham dies at the end of the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 finale, but not from Aaron Graves's Reigning Fire system that has been turned against him. He didn't die in Isla Zafira out of sheer luck on his part. With the help of Dejan Lazar, Boris reprograms the 9.4 in a way that it will turn against Jonah. Instead of giving him the power, he becomes the target of 9.4.

Ad

It leads to action-packed sequences in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 10, with the Reigning Fire drones going after Jonah driving in a Jeep. Unfortunately, Tony and Ziva have to shoot at those drones because Tali is in the back of the Jeep and is about to become collateral damage. In a way, they are helping Jonah stay alive, which is the opposite of what Ziva wants.

And just as a fighter jet is about to send a missile down to Jonah, 9.4 is pulled from the system to save Tali, not knowing that Tony and Tali have already jumped out of the Jeep. Jonah Markham is saved, but Martine arrests him. And while he is alive, he's about to spend his life in prison until he takes his own life using a bedsheet.

Ad

It's a reported suicide, but with Martine uncannily knowing what happened to him before she even receives the news of his death makes it seem like foul play is involved.

Are Tony and Ziva back together at the end of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1?

Throughout the entirety of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1, the show has teased Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David getting back together. However, their romantic connection is always being put on the back burner. For one, they are always on the run, and another thing, Tali's offhand comment about not wanting them back together has made them reconsider giving their love a second chance.

Ad

Ziva, Tony, and Tali are together (Image via Paramount+/YouTube)

However, the finale gives the couple their full circle moment, with both of them finally deciding to start dating each other. They also opened up about their decision to their daughter, Tali, with Tony even sort of joking that if Tali says no, he will dump Ziva at once. But Tali is unfazed about everything that happened and only asked one thing from her parents: to take things slow this time.

Ad

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 finale: Where does the series leave the rest of the characters?

It's not only Tony and Ziva getting their happy endings in the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 finale. Most main characters also get their full circle moments, with Martine gunning to be the next Secretary General of Interpol and Dejan Lazar having his charges dropped and finally getting reunited with his son.

Ad

Meanwhile, Claudette and Sophie have gone public with their romance and are looking for a new apartment together. Meanwhile, Boris is heartbroken after Fruzsi turns out to be a conwoman. Her name isn't Fruzsi, and she's not even Hungarian, and even with Boris's tech genius, he can't find her anywhere.

Even worse, he's now as poor as a mouse because Fruzsi has taken all of his money, although Tony and Claudette welcome him as the newest hire in the former's security company.

Ad

Catch all episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More