Netflix's Anthracite ending explained: What happened to Ida?

Netflix's Anthracite was released on April 10, 2024, presenting a suspense thriller with a scenic backdrop. The plot of the series covers related crimes over a span of thirty years. Ida, the protagonist of the series, in an attempt to find her missing father, aids in solving the murder mysteries along with acquiring a bone marrow donor for herself in a new-found half-sibling.

A mass murder that occurred 30 years ago, popular as the Ecrines' murders, connects to another series of murders in the present. A web of crime trails reveals the decadence of society, as seen in Valerie and Claude, being countered by human values and unconditional love represented by Solal and Jaro.

Netflix's Anthracite displays the murky world of religious fanaticism, immorality, and crime.

Netflix's Anthracite ending explained: Did Ida succeed in her mission at the end?

Ida found her kidnapped father and a hope for treatment (Image via Netflix France)

Ida Heilman, who tracked her missing father to Levionna, found him in Detraz's house, with assistance from Jaro and Romeo. Ida's father, Solal, was admitted to a hospital, while Ida went through his bag to unravel the secrets of his finds.

She found out that she was Solal's adopted daughter while Juliette was her biological mother. This also made Jaro her half-sibling, a fact that shocked and depressed her since she and Jaro had one incident of intimacy. However, after she helped Jaro save his daughter Malia from the mines, they exposed the remaining perpetrators of the crime.

Solal, who had come to Levionna to look for a bone marrow match for Ida, who had leukemia, convinced Jaro to take a compatibility test. With positive results from the compatibility test, Ida also received an opportunity to get treated and fight cancer.

Netflix's Anthracite ending explained: The relationship between Caleb and Valerie/Faure

Faure or Valerie was a nurse taking care of Caleb after she saw Caleb in the recordings by Solal. Enamored by Caleb's charisma and his prophecy about two savior kids representing light and death, she wanted to mother the saviors. She raped the mentally ill Caleb and mothered twins.

While her son Hari, a doctor, represented light, she brought up her daughter, Cali, as the darkness and housed her in the mines of Levionna. Indoctrinated by Valerie, Cali was supposed to kill as many people as her brother saved. This explains the dead bodies found in the mines.

However, Faure also decided that the children of Juliette, who were predestined to be the saviors representing light and dark, must be eliminated. Since she knew Jaro as Juliette's son, she kidnapped his daughter Malia and asked Cali to sacrifice the child. Caleb, accompanied by Ida, intervened and was stabbed to death by his daughter.

As the mine collapsed due to a detonator set by the mine owner Bachelard, Valerie, Cali, and the dead bodies remained trapped inside, while Ida, Jaro, and Malia escaped alive.

Netflix's Anthracite ending explained: Who was responsible for the mass death in 1994?

Monnier had poisoned all cult members thirty years ago (Image via Netflix France)

During their investigations, Jaro and Romeo identified Denis Monnier, a retired captain from 1994. Monnier, suffering from Alzheimer's, had joined Caleb's cult in the hope of getting cured. During his induction ritual, a person named Vassili Derevko was sacrificed.

Hazed by the onset of his medical condition and fearing that other members may expose him, Monnier poisoned the water supply killing them all.

Thirty years later, at a midsummer festival, where Ida tried to bait the masked killer, Monnier, in a goat mask, poisoned the water at the festival, killing many. However, Giovanna chased and arrested Monnier, who consumed poison and died.

Netflix's Anthracite ending explained: Who killed Juliette, Marie, and Roxane?

A scene representing the overturned lives of Ida and Jaro (Image via Netflix France)

The culprit behind Ida and Jaro's twisted lives was their uncle Claude. Claude had r*ped his sister, Juliette, leading to her mental health problems. While Juliette had given Ida over to Solal for adoption, she had not done the same for Jaro. As treatment started getting her memory back, Claude set her house on fire and killed her.

He also killed Roxane and Marie, his wife, when they came to know about his heinous crimes. Confronted by Jaro, Claude confessed to all his crimes and the former got him arrested.

Netflix's Anthracite: Will there be a sequel season?

Anthracite has a post-credit scene (Image via Netflix France)

While there is no word from the producers about any following season so far, the post-credits scene of Netflix's Anthracite hints at the possibility. For one, the protagonist is treated for cancer and is back at her sleuthing job.

Ida is shown receiving footage from her crew where a woman finds a mysterious box at her doorstep. The woman proceeds to open it and looks shocked. The contents of the box are not revealed to the audience.

Netflix's Anthracite is currently available for streaming on the platform.