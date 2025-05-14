"Beaksang who?"— Fans react as Park Shin-hye starrer 'The Judge from Hell' wins Platinum Award at Houston International Film Festival

On May 13, 2025, Xports News reported that the drama series The Judge from Hell had won a platinum award in the TV special-drama category at the 58th Houston International Film Festival. SBS announced that 12 of their own projects, which include the drama series The Judge from Hell and SDF 20th Anniversary Special - People Who See the Future, won awards at the event.

The Judge from Hell, which was released in September 2024, won the Platinum Award in the TV special drama category.

The Houston International Film Festival is one of the largest TV festivals in North America. The festival, also known as the Remi Awards, is among the most prestigious, alongside the Emmy Awards and Tony Awards, as per Xports News.

SBS also won seven Gold Awards, including SBS Special, I Want to Know That, Tales That Bite Their Tails, and Please Take Care of My Refrigerator earned silver awards. The series Neighbourhood Style House 2 also received a special jury prize.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement and enthusiasm for the announcement. One fan sarcastically remarked how the Baeksang Arts Awards snubbed the series despite the stellar performances. Baeksang Awards are considered one of the most prestigious entertainment awards in South Korea which were introduced in 1965.

"Let me say for nth time —- Beaksang who?" commented a fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where users discussed the snub from the Baeksang Arts Awards and praised their international success.

"The Judge From Hell won in 58𝙩𝙝 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙𝙁𝙚𝙨𝙩-𝙃𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙁𝙞𝙡𝙢 𝙁𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡. Not BRONZE not SILVER but PLATINUM the 2nd highest remi next to GRAND REMI. Snubbed by Baeksang but won internationally. A NON-NETFLIX drama did that," commented another fan.

"Wowwww wowwww. what if they miss #BaekSangArtAwards2025 !! We got this," remarked a fan on X.

"It's good that this drama can win the awards. It's such a waste for not winning something," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions praised and remarked that it "deserved" the honor.

"Without netflix and ww release btw," wrote a fan on X.

"Atleast the intl scene know what's up. DESERVE !!" exclaimed another fan.

"glad to see it’s being recognized internationally. TJFH fam deserves it!" said another fan on X.

More about the SBS drama series, The Judge from Hell starring Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young

The Judge from Hell, released in September 2024, was broadcast on SBS TV every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST. The series was also available for streaming on Disney+ in selected regions.

Justitia is a merciless demon judge banished to Earth for condemning an innocent judge named Kang Bit-na. She is now placed in Bit-na's body and must live in the human world for a year.

Justitia has no interest in the people around her, and is focused on completing her mission. She comes into contact with a detective, and together they investigate strange cases as his past comes to haunt him once again.

As reported by Wikitree, the television series started with a viewership rating of 6.8% for its first episode. It gained momentum with a rating of 13.1% by episode 6, and then broke its own record with 13.6% in episode 8. The television series's last episode ended with a rating of 11.9%

Park Shin-hye, who plays Kang Bit-na in The Judge from Hell, stated in an interview why she chose to play this character. She said, as reported by Herald Pop on August 10, 2025,

"First of all, the script was so interesting. I was so happy that they gave me a book with such interesting material when I was having a hard time deciding what kind of work to do. Also, the unique story and character felt refreshing.”

In other news, Park Shin-hye is in talks to appear in the upcoming office comedy drama series, Miss Undercover Boss.

