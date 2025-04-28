“Best hero”— Weak Hero Class 2 viewers emotional as Han PD reveals Park Ji-hoon’s unexpected tears while filming Suho and Sieun’s reunion

On April 27, Han PD, the producer of Netflix's latest Korean drama Weak Hero Class 2, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes incident from the drama's set. In the Instagram story, Han Jun-hee, aka Han PD, shared a blurry story of a few crew members.
"On the release day, when everyone gathered to watch the drama, Si-eun shed tears upon hearing Suho's first line "Have you been well?" It was the first time I saw him cry, even though he never showed any signs of struggle earlier. He worked really hard for the past four years. He is our weak hero, no, the strongest hero," he wrote.
Fans were touched by this story and shared their reactions on X. They came in with support for the actor, Park Ji-hoon, and the character he plays, Si-eun. Fans reshared the translation of the post.
"he never showed any signs of hardship. it was the first time seeing him cry. he really worked so hard for the past 4 years. our weak hero no, our truly strongest and best hero. ©0529.jihoon.ig”," one X user wrote.
"jihoon cried during suho and sieun reunion," a user wrote.
"you’ve worked hard park jihoon," a fan wrote.
"sieun is portrayed so well bc jihoon actually loves him more than all of us combined," another fan replied.
Fans were touched by Park Ji-hoon's dedication to the drama and to his role. Those who watched the drama were aware of the depth of Si-eun and Suho's friendship.
"WDYM HE CRIED WATCHING THIS SCENE I SWEAR, NO ONE LOVES SUHO AND SIEUN GREATER THAN JIHOON," a fan wrote.
"jihoon biggest shse supporter thank god," another fan replied.
"Jihoon is so in tune with Sieun's emotions, he truly loves and understands this character deeply this is why his portrayal of him is incredible and feels so real and raw," a user replied.
All you need to know about Weak Hero Class 2
Weak Hero Class 2 is a thriller drama adapted from the webtoon Weak Hero, written by SeoPass and illustrated by Kim Jin-seok. The drama follows the story of Yeon Si-eun, a high school student who comes across severe bullying and gang behaviour in his school. In season 1, he comes face to face with the bullies, leading to a traumatic aftermath.
In season 2 of Weak Hero Class, Si-eun transfers schools, hoping to have a fresh start. He hasn't moved on from the past trauma, but he is trying to restart. However, fate has other plans for him as his new friends land into trouble with local gangs and bullies. Si-eun steps in to save the day again.
Weak Hero Class 2 premiered on Netflix on April 25.