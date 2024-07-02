‘Club Rat’ web series creator Eva Evans’ cause of death revealed following her tragic passing in April

Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

The cause of death for TikTok star and Club Rat creator Eva Evans has been officially confirmed as suicide. According to the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, Evans died by hanging herself in her New York City apartment on April 20, 2024.

Eva Evans, who was 29 years old at the time of her passing, had a significant following on TikTok, with over 300k subscribers. Her videos gained a lot of views and likes because she shared both the difficult moments in her life like breakups, and the reviews of the things she bought on TikTok.

Trending

Her influence extended beyond social media with her creation of the Amazon Prime series Club Rat, a comedic take on the dating scene that resonated with many viewers.

The sad news of Evans' passing was announced by her sister, Lila Joy, on social media the day after her death. Lila expressed her grief and shock, sharing that the family was struggling to process the sudden loss.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Evans was found hanging in her apartment after a friend, who had last seen her the previous morning, obtained a key to check on her. Paramedics who arrived on the scene pronounced her dead.

Tributes and reflections on Eva Evans' life

As the unfortunate news spread, fans and friends of Eva Evans took to social media to offer their condolences.

The late Eva Evans was known to be vibrant and creative. She posted daily experiences and some vlogs about being a 20-something living in New York City, with her videos being popular among young adults. Her show Club Rat, which was initially a TikTok show and was later expanded into a full-blown web series for Amazon Prime, proved her potential and creativity.

The show, which focused on dating, became popular within a short period due to its realistic approach and humor.

In a TikTok video from March 2024, Evans candidly discussed her struggles with mental health, revealing that she had begun therapy at the age of 16.

"When I was 16, I was forcibly taken to a wilderness therapy program and spent almost a year in treatment centers," she shared.

She went on to develop a TV show based on her experience.

The announcement of her death led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow influencers. Julia Fox, a close friend of Evans, reshared Lila Joy's Instagram post, writing:

"I can’t believe this. RIP @ITSEVAEVANS I’m going to miss you so much. Thank you for sharing so much of your light with us."

Lo Bosworth, known for her role in The Hills, commented under Evans' final Instagram post, expressing her condolences: "Rest in peace, angel Eva ❤️ you were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness."

Eva's sister, Lila, promised to keep her memory alive through continued reflections on her life and impact.

"I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t," Lila wrote.

Eva Evans is survived by her mother, Heather, and her sisters, Zoe and Sofi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback