Daredevil fame Charlie Cox reflects on aging and future of his character— "My knees are not what they were ten years ago"

Marvel Studios is gearing up to release Daredevil: Born Again in March 2025. Actor Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as the blind lawyer Matt Murdock who fights crime at night as his alter ego Daredevil.

While attending the Disney Upfront presentation on May 14, 2024, Cox spoke to Deadline Hollywood about reprising his role. Now 41 years old, the actor spoke about preparing for the upcoming show:

"Way more rehab for me. My knees are not what they were ten years ago, nor is my back."

Cox was joined by his costar Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays the antagonist Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. The two proceeded to give an insight into their professional working relationship and being involved in the creative process.

Since the cancellation of the Daredevil Netflix series, Cox's Matt Murdock has appeared in a few MCU projects. He made his return in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, appeared in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) and Echo (2023).

With the revival of his own show at Disney+, the actor is all set to slip into his costume and grace our screens once again.

Charlie Cox reveals sharing only a "handful" of scenes with Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again

Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox at the 2024 Disney Upfront (Image via Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

Actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio took to the stage during Disney's Upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14, 2024. They not only announced that the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series would premiere on March 2025, but also revealed that they had filmed nine episodes.

During the event, Deadline Hollywood caught up with the pair and asked about their experience with filming the revival. Charlie Cox revealed undergoing a medical operation last year:

"I actually did have shoulder surgery during the strike to try and get my shoulder back on track."

Despite calling it a "really physically demanding show," the actor expressed his love for the series and added:

"It's kind of what makes it what it is. There will definitely come a time where I am not able to do it anymore, but for right now, [we'll] just keep doing the best job we can and loving it."

Cox expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to make the show and hoped for a further 10-year run. D’Onofrio took the opportunity to shower praise on Cox's physical skills as he told the reporter:

"You are not gonna believe anything he just told you once you see that teaser because he's really good."

When asked about their experience working together, D’Onofrio refrained from talking about their scenes together. He mentioned that he was not permitted to talk about the topic. However, Cox was a little more forthcoming as he revealed that the two did not have a lot of scenes together:

"Even over all the five things we have done, probably a handful of scenes," the actor said.

Cox continued to explain that the two frequently saw each other and were heavily involved in the creative process. D’Onofrio disclosed that the two often talk over the phone as Cox added:

"We agree on almost everything. I'll read it first, the scripts first, and I'll text Vincent and he'll be like, 'What do you think?' And I'll be like, 'I'm not saying till you've read it.' And then we'll talk about it and we almost always agree."

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to be released in March 2025 on Disney+.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Daredevil: Born Again and other shows.