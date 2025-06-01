Emmy-winning actress Valerie Mahaffey dies of cancer at 71

Renowned American actress Valerie Mahaffey died on May 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. Aged 71, the actress was suffering from cancer. Valerie is known for her diverse roles across films, series, and theatre plays such as Northern Exposure (1991-1994), Jungle 2 Jungle (1997), Seabiscuit (2003), Young Sheldon (2017-2024), and more.

Valerie Mahaffey's husband, Joseph Kell, shared the details about the actress's demise in a statement to Variety. She began her career in the entertainment industry in 1979 and has since delivered critically acclaimed performances across genres.

The actress has received awards and nominations for significant awards such as the Primetime Emmy Award, Independent Spirit Award, and more.

All about actress Valerie Mahaffey

Valerie Mahaffey at the screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Sully' (Image via Getty)

Valerie Mahaffey was born in Indonesia on June 16, 1953. Having spent her childhood in varied locations across the world, the actress caught on to the quality of adaptability, which helped her step into the shoes of varied characters in her career.

Valerie began acting in 1979 with the soap opera The Doctors (1963-1982). Her very first role in the industry won her a nomination for the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Following her first show, the actress has since acted in many series, such as Fresno (1986), Seinfeld (1989-1998), The Powers That Be (1992-1993), Women of the House (1995), Desperate Housewives (2004-2012), and more.

Her most iconic role in a series is Eve from Northern Exposure (1990-1995), which won her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992.

Valerie Mahaffey has also made a mark with her film performances. Some of her prominent films include Jungle 2 Jungle (1997), Seabiscuit (2003), Sully (2016), and more. Valerie has also given diverse on-stage performances through theatre plays such as Eastern Standard, Top Girls, Talking Heads, etc.

Her recent works, such as The 8th Day (2025), Big Sky (2020-2023), Young Sheldon (2017-2024), and more, stand as proof of her dedication to the entertainment industry.

Friends and family express their grief at the death of Valerie Mahaffey

The news has left her family and friends grieving over their loss. From her daughter to her co-stars, several personalities have shared their thoughts about the actress after her death.

Her husband, Joseph Kell, informed Variety about the actress's death, calling it a personal loss and a loss for the American entertainment industry. He told Variety:

"“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Valerie Mahaffey's daughter, Alice Richards, shared her feelings of losing her mother. She said:

"don’t really have the words to say right now. cancer sucks. i’ll look for you in all the fun moments of life. i know that’s where you’ll be💕🪽 i know we’ll see each other again someday. i love you infinity much"

Actor and director Rob Morrow, who featured alongside Valerie in Northern Exposure (1990-1995), also took to Instagram to share his condolences. He said:

"RIP to the dear, sweet, funny #valeriemahaffey she was a breath of fresh air, joy and laughs as “Eve” on #northernexposure we all adored her."

What Lies Beneath fame and Valerie's co-star in French Exit (2020), actress Michelle Pfeiffer, expressed her sorrow at the actress's death through an Instagram story. She mentioned:

"RIP Valerie. One of our brightest stars was stolen from us yesterday. Such a remarkable talent and human. You will be missed."

Valerie Mahaffey is survived by her husband, Joseph, and their daughter, Alice.

