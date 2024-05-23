Fact Check: Did The Simpsons predict Diddy's downfall? Showrunner breaks down rumor

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running Fox series and has garnered immense popularity throughout the years portraying the iconic Simpsons family. The animated show has eerily aired some spooky real-life premonitions throughout the years with the latest one showcasing rapper Diddy running away from the police.

Diddy has recently become embroiled in a massive controversy after a video of him allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was published by CNN a few days ago. Fans were shocked to see an image from a Simpsons episode showcasing Diddy evading the police, thinking that the series had predicted another massive event spookily.

However, The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman has confirmed that the image portraying Diddy's Simpson version running away from the police is fake. Matt Selman confirmed the same in a statement to TMZ claiming that the image is "AI generated".

Matt Selman says that "The Simpsons predictions (or, more accurately, 'coincidences') have become meaningless"

The AI-generated image of Diddy (image via Instagram/@noseyheauxlive)

The Simpsons have been eerily accurate in predicting some major events such as Donald Trump becoming the President of the USA, Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance, and the all-new Apple Vision Pro among others.

However, Diddy's downfall has not been predicted by Simpsons as a new picture claims. Showrunner Matt Selman has explicitly stated that the picture is "AI-Generated", in an exclusive statement to TMZ. He said—

“In the current era of digital misinformation, The Simpsons ‘predictions’ (or, more accurately, ‘coincidences’) have become meaningless."

Selman further continued—

“Any goofball can whip up an AI image based on a current event and say ‘The Simpsons predicted it!’ — and decent-but-easily-misled folks will believe it because they so very want it to be true."

The AI-generated image was very believable as it accurately mimicked the Simpsons style of artwork and even portrayed Sean 'Diddy' Combs wearing a pink suit, similar to the one he wore at the 2023 BET Awards.

Selman also commented on the cartoon's ability to allegedly predict the future, in his statement to TMZ. The showrunner credited the coincidences to an accurate study of history. He stated that history often repeats itself, and studying it in depth allows the cartoon to hit the nail on certain events. He said that "the foolishness of humanity repeats itself”.

As per TMZ, Selman stated:

“If you study math, you will know that if the show makes literally tens of thousands of jokes about American society over almost 800 episodes, it would be statistically impossible not to create material that overlaps with what would later happen in real life.”

The popular cartoon finished wrapping up its 35th season on May 19, 2024.

Diddy has been embroiled in major controversy since 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him citing s*xual assault, and physical abuse. Although the lawsuit was settled out of court, the recently released video showing Diddy allegedly assaulting Ventura has sparked massive outrage, demanding Diddy's arrest.