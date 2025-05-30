How to get tickets to When Life Gives You Tangerines star Park Bo-gum's 2025 'BE WITH YOU' fan meeting tour? Dates, venues, & all you need to know

When Life Gives You Tangerines star Park Bo-gum will soon meet his admirers via a fan meeting tour. This tour will allow the actor and his fans to interact in an intimate setting and reminisce about their favourite moments from When Life Gives You Tangerines, among other things. The meeting tour, titled BE WITH YOU, is set to be held in South Korea and Japan for two days each.

The Japan fan meeting will take place on July 26 and 27, whereas the fan meeting in South Korea will be held on August 1 and 2. Further, a notice regarding the ticket sales for these events was released on Park Bo-gum's agency THEBLACKLABEL's official social media.

Where and how to buy tickets for Park Bo-gum's BE WITH YOU fan meeting tour?

Park Bo-gum's fan meeting in South Korea will be held at Jangchung Arena in Seoul. The ticket presale will begin on June 11 at 7 PM KST and go on until 1:59 PM KST on June 12. Meanwhile, the general sale will open on June 12 at 7 PM KST.

The tickets are priced at 77,000 KRW for an R seat and at 66,000 KRW for an S seat. Ticket sales are limited to 1 advance ticket per person per show, and 2 general tickets per person per show (including advance ticket).

The Seoul event will begin at 7:30 PM KST on Friday, August 1, and at 5 PM KST on Saturday, August 2. Tickets for this fan meeting in South Korea will only be available on the YES24 website. Furthermore, detailed purchase criteria and steps are mentioned on the YES24 website.

Park Bo-gum's fan meeting in Japan will be held at the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The doors will open at 5 PM JST and the event will begin at 6 PM JST on Saturday, July 26, whereas the doors open at 3 PM JST and the show starts at 4 PM JST on Sunday, July 27.

The tickets are priced at 14,300 yen (including tax) and will be allotted via a lottery system. The first advance sale will begin on June 4 at 6 PM JST and will go on until 11:59 PM JST on June 15. The second advance sale will begin on June 19 at 6 PM JST, going on until 11:59 PM JST on June 29. The general sale of tickets will go live on July 4 at 10 AM JST, and only two tickets per transaction will be allowed.

All these sales will be held on Pia Arena's official ticketing website. Meanwhile, fan meeting dates for other cities in Asia have also been announced, but ticket details for the same are still awaited.

In other news, Park Bo-gum will soon be seen as the lead in the JTBC drama Good Boy alongside Kim So-hyun, who is known for her role in dramas like Love Alarm. Good Boy is set to premiere on May 31 with a Saturday-Sunday airing schedule.

The drama follows a group of Olympic medalists who enlist in the police force under a special recruitment program. The drama also stars Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-seok in pivotal roles.

