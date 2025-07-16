"I definitely went to therapy" - Theo Love on directing The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster (Exclusive)

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster delves into subjects that are dark and downright despicable over the course of four episodes. The true crime documentary series will premiere on Sundance TV, Sundance Now, and AMC+ on July 17.

Executive Producer and Director Theo Love felt the full impact of the subjects described within while making The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster. The mental health of his crew was paramount during the process of telling the story.

Love even told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview that he had to go to therapy to cope with the impact of the story.

"We took it very seriously…our team’s mental health seriously in making this. That’s really how we took care of ourselves. I definitely went to therapy for sure. I even talked about this in therapy," Love said.

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster is a deep dive into the 2018 Furry Zoosadist Leaks

The Furry subculture is a welcoming and inclusive community by nature. But in 2018, it was rocked by a scandal that shook it to its very core, which is the subject of The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster.

The acts performed on animals that the documentary discusses at length are indescribable because of their violent and perverse nature. Love made it a point to shield the audience from the worst of the acts. He said:

"Things can be so disturbing that you can’t get them out of your mind. Because of that, we sometimes want to shield our eyes from things that are too intense for our brains."

The visionary who created the riveting docuseries mentioned the care that was taken to safeguard the audience's mental health.

"That’s what my team and I did. We wanted to be the shield for people’s eyes, that we can tell the story accurately and show that yes, there is evil here. There are crimes that are unspeakable," he said.

Theo Love wasn't the only crew member involved in The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster who was affected by the story being told.

"But in terms of leading a team, it was checking in with each other. In some ways, finding ways to always bring joy to such a dark project. And that made its way into the style of the show. Because the style of the show has, believe it or not, some levity. Has an entertainment quality," he added.

Love is especially proud of the fact that even though the dark subject has been described at length, it is never explicitly shown to the viewer.

"In fact, we never show the crime. We don’t even tease the crime. I don’t want someone feeling like they are going to make me see something I don’t want to see. Absolutely not," Love explained.

Ultimately, Love believes that this is not a show about the crime, but about the brave heroes who took down the offenders. He concluded:

"The message is as much evil as there is in the world, there are more good people out there. And if you look at the Furry fandom, you’re going to find some really amazing heroes."

Heroes don't always need a cape to save the day. Sometimes, they come in a fursuit! The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster will be available to stream on AMC+ from July 17.

