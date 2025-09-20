“I like to keep surprises for the audience” - Jenny Han reveals fake Paris scenes with Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty wrapped up its third and final season on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, but there's one reported scene that didn't make it into the show: Jeremiah Fisher in Paris. Almost a year ago, there were trending headlines after Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) and Lola Tung (Belly) were photographed filming scenes in Paris. It turns out that it was all a decoy.Series creator and author of the book on which the series is based, Jenny Han, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the Belly and Jeremiah's Paris reunion was &quot;fake&quot; and it was intentional to cause confusion and avoid the finale coming out. In the interview published on September 18, she said:&quot;We did have Gavin come out so that we could have some stuff with him in Paris, just because I like to keep surprises for the audience.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJenny Han also talked about how it's &quot;really hard&quot; to film movies in this age, and with filming photos and leaks and spoilers coming out, she thinks it &quot;takes away from some of the excitement&quot; around the movie. She added that filming fake scenes for The Summer I Turned Pretty was their way to &quot;protect the story for the audience.&quot;While those who read Jenny Han's trilogy of books know that Belly ended up with Conrad (Christopher Briney), the fake Paris scenes introduced speculations that Han changed the ending of the story for the series. At the time, it brought hope to team Jeremiah, thinking that Belly could end up with him after all. Of course, it wasn't what happened because Belly and Conrad reunited in the end.Gavin Casalegno talks about filming fake Paris scenes for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3While filming in Paris with Lola Tung for The Summer I Turned Pretty was only a ruse to keep fans from guessing the plot of the season finale, Gavin Casalegno shared that he was more than happy to play his part. The actor spoke about going to Paris for the fake scenes with Entertainment Weekly, saying:&quot;They were like, 'Hey, we're going to fly you out to Paris and you're going to film some scenes.' I was like, 'I don't know why, but sure. I'm down.'&quot;Gavin Casalegno (Image via Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)It may be fake scenes, but Casalegno admitted that spending around a week or two in the French capital wasn't all bad, and in fact, he enjoyed his time there. He also mentioned that there were several fake scenes they tried to film in Paris, but that the one where Jeremiah and Belly were on the sidewalk, sharing a hug, was the one that went viral. Further talking about the subterfuge, he said:&quot;It was kind of fun to do that and see people leaning out of their balconies recording it... It was cool. I felt like a CIA agent or something.&quot;The Summer I Turned Pretty series may have ended, but it's not the finale for Belly and Conrad's story. The show will end in a movie, news that Prime Video confirmed in Paris during the red carpet celebration of the season 3 finale on September 17.Not many details are provided for the upcoming feature film, but Jenny Han will be returning to write the script and direct The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.