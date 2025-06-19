“Kdrama gods ate with this one” – Fans react as Lee Jong-suk, Shin Min-ah, & Joo Ji-hoon join table read for Disney+ drama ‘The Remarried Empress’

On June 19, 2025, Disney+ Korea unveiled fresh shots from the debut table-read of its forthcoming historical-love drama, The Remarried Empress, on its socials. Though the images landed online today, the table read actually took place earlier on May 13.

The assemblage brought together the drama's headline cast – Shin Min-ah, Joo Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young. This point signals the official kickoff of production for the historical romance, which is already accumulating excitement for its top-tier cast from admirers.

"Kdrama gods ate with this one," an X user commented.

Fans are already diving deep into potential dynamics and chemistry between the characters in The Remarried Empress.

"I am ready to be rashta apologist 😔 or maybe navier and rashta shipper 😳 yo imagine the tension between them, enemies to lovers, slow-burn," a user mentioned.

"I cant believe this cast woah woah this is a powerful casting and look at the chemistry 🤯," another fan added.

"I think i'm gonna be so obsessed with juji and mina chemistry, the material is so delicious," a person shared.

Many are excited to see the "crazy lineup" of actors, praising the production for staying true to fans' expectations.

"So seated for this crazy line up of cast 🤩 that's minah, seyoung, jongsuk and ju jihoon ❤️ gonna be so much of great acting serve," a netizen said.

"I love it when the production team do the right thing by casting the right person. Thank you for not ruining reader's expectation 😭🫶," a fan remarked.

"Shin minah and seyoung being in the same frame is so mind boggling to me," a viewer noted.

Everything we know about The Remarried Empress so far

Based on the popular webnovel and webtoon of the same title, The Remarried Empress follows Navier, the queen of the Eastern Empire, who is suddenly stripped of her crown by her spouse, Emperor Sovieshu.

Instead of accepting her fate, she enters a union with the Western Kingdom’s Prince Heinrey to regain her royal position, causing political ripples between the two realms.

Shin Min-ah steps into the role of Navier, the ousted monarch who regains her imperial standing by forging a new alliance. Joo Ji-hoon plays Sovieshu, the ruler whose decision triggers the fallout.

Lee Jong-suk portrays Prince Heinrey, whose placid conduct obscures a secret reality. Lee Se-young strolls into the part of Rashta. She is a runaway housemaid who charms Sovieshu. That's how Rashta steadily ascends the status within the regal court.

The drama's supporting lineup features Lee Bong-ryun, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, Choi Dae-hoon, and Nam Yoon-ho. They are all set to perform pivotal roles in pushing the story onward.

The Remarried Empress is slated to premiere on Disney+ Korea sometime in 2026. More information on broadcast timing and episode details is awaited.

