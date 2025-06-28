Kelley Wolf gets candid about her profession, mental health, and being "lied about" after estranged husband Scott Wolf's restraining order

Kelley Wolf is sharing her side of the story as estranged husband Scott Wolf has been granted a temporary restraining order. On Friday, June 27, 2025, the life coach took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself and call out the "heinous" allegations that are keeping her from seeing her kids.

Ad

In a series of stories, she posted various art and books she would "miss" as she moved out from her "nest." She wrote:

"I wish you all knew the 'whole' story of the last 5 years. I have a feeling things would make more sense."

Kelley's stories (Image via Instagram/ @kelleywolf)

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Noting that she spent two decades of her life committed to "mental health" and "helping people," Kelley Wolf added:

Ad

Trending

"It's also very hard to be lied about and subjugated and treated like garbage when you've devoted your life to be kind."

"Finding out that I no longer am respected in my field is extremely devastating"—Kelley Wolf about her 5150 hold and the recent restraining order

In her Instagram Story, Kelley Wolf explained that as a life coach, she was trained as a "clinical psychologist." She mentioned that she spent her career helping people and dedicated her time to mental health. Kelly added:

Ad

"I genuinely am one of the most compassionate humans you might ever meet."

She also stated that it was hard to live with someone who had "severe depression." According to US Weekly, in a separate story she continued to point out she is not "wealthy," but she worked "very hard." Referencing her recent 5150 hold (mentally distressed individuals are kept under 72-hour observation per E! Online), she added:

Ad

"I’ve worked so hard the last few years that finding out that I no longer am respected in my field is extremely devastating."

Ad

As reported by People magazine, the feud between Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf took a turn on June 13 when Utah law enforcement officers detained the author and took her to a local hospital. Notably, the incident occurred while she was on live stream. Kelley later posted the video on her Instagram, where the cops said they were getting her help after she made "concerning" comments. At the time, she alleged that Scott was "abusing" her.

Ad

Following her release, Kelley Wolf shared a series of lengthy IG posts, one of which explained she had been placed on an involuntary 5150 hold. She insisted she was "fine" and "happy" and was not struggling mentally. The life coach also revealed it was a "small but vocal" group of friends that "called the cops" on her.

In her Instagram stories, Kelley Wolf mentioned that since the incident, her credibility as a life coach had been damaged, reported US Weekly. She wrote:

Ad

"The allegations that have been put on me have affected my career in ways I might not be able to recover it," adding, "Someday I will tell the entire story."

Kelley noted that she was already "getting started" to work on the same. She also thanked her friend for "capturing everything on camera."

Scott Wolf began dating the former Real World: New Orleans star in 2002 after meeting through a mutual friend. They tied the knot two years later. They share three children—Jackson, 16; Miller, 12; and Lucy, 11.

Ad

However, earlier this month, Kelley announced they were separating. In an Instagram post dated June 10, 2025, she noted that they were going forward with the "dissolution of (their) marriage," adding:

"This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children," adding, "I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."

Ad

Ad

While she did not elaborate on the details, she praised Scott Wolf's parenting and called him one of the "best partners" a woman could have. She noted that they would focus their energies on healing and their children.

The Party of Five alum confirmed their split in a statement made to People magazine on June 10, sharing that it was the "most difficult" decision of his life. He added that he would be prioritizing his children.

Ad

Last week, Kelley Wolf uploaded a post suggesting she was with her kids but showed no proof of the same. Hours later, Scott Wolf shared an IG story with his children at an airport with the message, "With my forever squad." In response, the author shared posts asking for help locating her kids but later explained that her in-laws took "everybody to Cape Cod." She also claimed she had been trying to separate from Scott for a year.

Ad

On Tuesday, Scott Wolf filed a restraining order against his estranged wife. According to People magazine, a judge granted him the order and temporary custody of their children, writing:

"(Kelley Wolf) engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior that poses a substantial threat of immediate and irreparable harm to the parties’ minor children."

Ad

Notably, in his filing, Scott alleged she tried to take their children out of the country.

In the Instagram Stories on Friday, June 27, Kelley explained that she was not "able to see (her) children" right now because of the "heinous allegations" against her. She asserted that she would fight by any means necessary.

The restraining order prevented Kelley Wolf from having any contact with Scott or her children. Further, it granted the latter sole possession and use of their family home in Park City, Utah. The order will be in effect until July 9. A hearing has been set for Tuesday, July 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More