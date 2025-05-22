Kim Sae-ron's family breaks silence on rumors of dating famous idol, claims she was fully committed to Kim Soo-hyun relationship

On May 22, 2025, the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family gave a statement to Hankyung over a phone call, clearing the air on reports about her alleged past relationship with a famous K-pop idol. A bereaved family member called the reports "distorted."

Ad

"Indiscriminate exposure of her private life is killing the deceased twice," they added, as translated from Korean.

They clarified that during that time, the late actress was fully committed to the Queen of Tears star and was not seeing anyone else.

"Kim Sae-ron was never a promiscuous person. She was always sincere when meeting people, and she was originally an easygoing person with many 'male friends.' I understand that when she dated Kim Soo-hyun, her feelings for him were so deep that she didn't even have time to meet other people," a source from the family explained.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The family also raised concerns over how YouTubers and online creators had been spreading unverified claims. They said that "excessive digging into their private life," whether true or not, was upsetting and emotionally draining for those close to the actress.

Kim Sae-ron's relationship chronology reexamined to address speculations about Kim Soo-hyun

Ad

On May 21, 2025, Money Today disclosed that Kim Sae-ron had been romantically involved with a K-pop star who was six years her senior, identified in public solely as "Mr. A." Their relationship allegedly began in 2018. The article sought to clear up ongoing speculation involving Kim Soo-hyun without disclosing Mr. A's identity.

"(Mentioning Kim Sae-ron and Mr. A's relationship) is only to determine the timing of her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, and we do not want to indiscriminately dig up Mr. A's personal information," the insider stated.

Ad

Informants revealed that Kim Sae-ron and Mr. A allegedly separated in 2019 but reconciled in 2022, around the time she was handling her drunk-driving incident. At that point, she was said to be facing some financial hardship, and Mr. A allegedly supported her by offering a hefty sum of money.

They reportedly parted ways once more in early 2023 but remained in contact as acquaintances until last year. Those close to her reportedly shared that the Bloodhounds actress didn't hide the relationship and had introduced Mr. A to people in her circle as her boyfriend.

Ad

The recent chronology didn't align with what her relatives had earlier claimed, that she had been in an extended romance with performer Kim Soo-hyun between 2015 and 2021. The publication additionally denied unrelated rumors, like one of her former partners hailing from a well-known seven-member K-pop group.

On May 19, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that the Seoul Metropolitan Police disclosed that 10 separate probes tied to actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron are being managed by the Gangnam Police Station. Officials shared that seven complaints came from Kim Soo-hyun's representatives, while three were submitted by the late star's family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More