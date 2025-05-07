Kim Soo-hyun's Galleria Forêt apartment complex sees a staggering value increase amidst ongoing Kim Sae-ron controversy

Amid the ongoing legal and public dispute involving the late Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun is back in the headlines for a new reason. Money Daily reports that Soo-hyun's apartment complex, Galleria Forêt, has experienced the highest price increase in the past five years. It is reported that the cost of one apartment in this complex has risen to 5 billion KRW, which is around 3.6 million USD, over the last five years.

Ad

A 196 square meter apartment was sold on May 3 for 9 billion KRW, approximately 6.6 million USD. As Money Daily mentioned, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s real transaction price disclosure system reported these figures.

This same unit was reportedly sold in March 2020 for 3.7 billion KRW and resold for 5.5 billion KRW in November 2021. The current sale price of 9.9 billion KRW indicates a staggering increase in the cost of an apartment complex that also houses Kim Soo-hyun.

Ad

Trending

The controversy involving Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron, which began in February following Sae-ron's untimely death, has brought a lot of private conversations and allegations to light.

Recent updates on the case include a lawsuit against the actor by Kim Sae-ron's family, a company suing him for 2 million USD, and a comeback to K-dramas with the recent release of a new poster for the drama Knock Off.

All you need to know about Kim Soo-hyun's luxury apartment housing

Ad

The Galleria Forêt apartment complex reportedly has three units owned by Soo-hyun. His first purchase was a 217-square-meter unit in October 2013 for 4.02 billion KRW. He is believed to have resided there since then.

Subsequently, he bought a 170-square-meter unit for 3.02 billion KRW in October 2024, followed by a 217-square-meter penthouse for 8.8 billion KRW in January 2023. The current estimated value of the three units combined amounts to 30 million KRW, which is about 22.2 million USD.

Ad

However, this is not the first time that Galleria Forêt has made headlines. Back in 2008, when the complex was first launched, it was the talk of the town due to a selling price of 45.35 million KRW per 3.3 square meters. The apartments were allotted for occupancy only in 2011, just a few years before Kim Soo-hyun made his first purchase. The complex is known for housing spacious units ranging from 167 square meters to 271 square meters.

Ad

Where is Galleria Forêt located?

Ad

Galleria Forêt apartment complexes are built by Hanwha Engineering & Construction. The apartment complex is located in Seongsu-dong 1-ga, Seongdong District, Seoul.

It consists of two towers with a total of 230 units, spanning from 7 basement levels to 45 above-ground floors. It is conveniently situated adjacent to Seoul Forest and offers views of the Han River, standing tall at up to 172 meters.

The complex is a popular residence among South Korean celebrities. In addition to Kim Soo-hyun, well-known figures such as G-Dragon, Insooni, Han Ye Seul, and Go Joon Hee either live in or own units within these apartment complexes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More