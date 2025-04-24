"Let's goooo" — Fans react as AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk set to make music direction debut with 'Midnight Sun' starring Jung Ji-so and Cha Hak-yeon

On April 23, 2025, Edaily reported that AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk is all set to make his music director debut in the upcoming film Midnight Sun. The movie is a musical romance film starring Jung Ji-so and Cha Hak-yeon, which is scheduled to release in May 2025.

The movie is about a girl named Mi-sol, played by Jung Ji-so, and Min-jun, portrayed by Cha Hak-yeon. The duo can only date at night and fall in love through music while supporting each other in achieving their dreams.

Midnight Sun is a remake of the 2006 Japanese movie of the same name. The film conveys the emotions of the youth, who are worried about the future and love. With its unique charm, the movie promises to captivate viewers.

A moving poster was also released alongside the news of Midnight Sun's release date. The poster features warm sunlight shining on the guitar placed in Mi-sol's room, which includes slight humming by Jung Ji-so herself as background music, raising the audience's anticipation about the upcoming movie, as reported by the same publication.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with one fan expressing excitement about the upcoming release on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans lauded Chan-hyuk. One fan remarked that they couldn't wait to hear the OST, while another wondered if the AKMU member would sing or not.

"music director of a film wow," another fan remarked.

"Congrats Chanhyuk. I can't wait to hear the OSTs from the movie," reacted a fan on X.

"I don't know if Cha Hakyeon would sing too, since in the original film only the female lead sings," commented another fan.

More reactions on X also discussed the movie and its cast, where one fan wondered if the characters in the Korean version would be older, and another called the Japanese version a "masterpiece."

"aren't the leads in this supposed to be high schoolers? Hakyeon is 34 (she's 25 but 25yo playing teenager is par for the course atp) but I won't complain if they adapt it to make the characters older, gives a different feel to the story," wrote another fan on X.

"dk this is awesomeness! Taiyo no Uta movie starring Yui also the drama vers starring Erika Sawajiri and Takayuki Yamada is a masterpiece classic jdrama! getting a korean remake," added another fan.

"The original "Taiyō no Uta" is so dear to me so I wonder how they'll interpret it here," said a fan on X.

More about 2006's Japanese movie, Midnight Sun

The film, alternatively titled A Song to the Sun or Taiyō no Uta, was released in 2006 and directed by Norihiro Koizumi, starring Yui in the titular role. Upon its release, Midnight Sun was a commercial success and also helped launch Yui's musical career. She received the Best Newcomer Actress award for her role at the 30th Japan Academy Film Prize.

Midnight Sun revolves around a girl named Kaoru who is diagnosed with Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP) and is forced to avoid sunlight due to her condition. She watches Koji and his friends from her window each morning before going to sleep. She walks to the train station at night to sing and play her guitar. Then, once in the early hours of the morning, while performing at the bus stop, she meets Koji for the first time.

The film has been adapted into a drama series, manga, and even a theatrical play. In 2018, an American remake of the movie, starring Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger, was also released.

Midnight Sun is set to hit the big screen on May 28, 2025.

