Mamie Laverock's family shares health update as When Calls the Heart actress undergoes multiple surgeries after 5-storey fall

Mamie Laverock, the Canadian Hallmark actress, fell from a five-storey hospital balcony on May 26, 2024, and her family said in a GoFundMe update that she was "doing well".

On Monday, June 3, 2024, Rob and Nicole Compton posted about their 19-year-old daughter's health update and talked about her multiple surgeries. They said that her "body has been shattered" and added:

"She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery, and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26. Mamie is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries."

Trending

The family thanked everyone for their prayers and support through the trying times.

When Calls the Heart's Mamie Laverock is 'doing well' after 'big surgeries' following 5-storey fall

Expand Tweet

Mamie Laverock began her career in the early 2000s and gained popularity by starring in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. She played the role of Rosaleen Sullivan and appeared in nine episodes of the series between 2014 to 2023, which included the premiere episode.

On May 11, 2024, Mamie Laverock's mother Nicole traveled to Winnipeg and took the actress to a nearby hospital after she had a "medical emergency." They then moved to a hospital in Vancouver. The family opened a GoFundMe page and posted about her health, saying:

"Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement. We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more. We will share all the updates we can. Thank you for all your well wishes."

However, a few weeks later, they shared another update about the star, leaving supporters concerned.

Mamie Laverock was in intensive treatment two weeks before May 26. She was then "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital". The staff took her to a "balcony walkway from which she fell five stories." The family said she suffered "life-threatening injuries" and underwent "multiple extensive surgeries".

The actress was then put on life support. On Monday, however, the page shared an update, saying the actress was "doing well". They added:

"She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday. Thank you Nicole Rockmann, John Laverock , Rob Compton and her family."

Mamie Laverock has also appeared in other projects, including This Means War, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and The Hollow Child.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $36,000 until now.