"Okay we're getting there" — Fans react as Park Ji-hyun reportedly to lead webtoon-based drama, 'Let's Go To Work Tomorrow,' along with Seo In-guk

On April 29, 2025, Newsen reported that actress Park Ji-hyun is considering appearing in the upcoming drama series, Let's Go to Work Tomorrow, opposite Seo In-guk. An official statement from the actress's agency, Namoo Actors, stated that she is considering the offer.

Ad

Earlier, Spot TV News reported on April 24, 2025, that actor Seo In-guk has also received an offer as the main lead in the drama series and is currently reviewing the offer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The drama series, Let's Go to Work Tomorrow, is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name. The story revolves around two people who work together in a company.

Seo In-guk has a busy 2025 as he is all set to star in the action fantasy K-drama Twelve with Ma Dong-seok. His romance series with BLACKPINK's Jisoo on Netflix, titled Boyfriend on Demand, is scheduled for this year. He has also been chosen as the main lead for the upcoming action series Smoking Gun and Literalism.

Ad

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the upcoming drama. One fan shared the happiness by writing on X:

"Okay we're getting there"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions from fans continued on X, where one noted that the drama would be interesting, while another fan expressed their excitement by saying that they don't believe it.

"SHUT UP i cannkt even describe the reaction i had when reading this," remarked another fan.

"Different vibe, different dynamic, this will be interesting," reacted a fan on X.

"I CANT BELIEVE IT like. SHES SOOOO and they omg," exclaimed another fan.

Ad

More fan reactions on X praised the pairing of the lead actress in the drama series.

"Woah, what a great pair! I've been a fan of him since High School King of Savvy and of her since Yumi's Cells. Let's gooo!!" wrote a fan on X.

"THIS PAIRING IS SO SEXY OMFG I NEED JIHYUN TO CHOOSE THIS OMGGGGG," added another fan.

Ad

"Jihyun in a romance drama! And with Inguk!! Thank you, queen," said a fan on X.

More about Park Ji-hyun and her upcoming drama series

Ad

Park Ji-hyun signed with Namoo Actors in 2015 and debuted in 2017 with MBC's The King Loves. She garnered acclaim for her 2018 horror film, Gonjiam, which also earned her Best Actress nomination at the 39th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Park Ji-hyun played the role of Lee Jeong-kyung in the SBS drama series, Do You Like Brahms? She then appeared in the drama series Yumi's Cell in 2021. She received a lot of praise for her role in the drama series, Reborn Rich, which became the second-highest-rated Korean cable TV series.

Ad

Park Ji-hyun is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming original series, You and Everything Else, alongside Kim Go-eun. The story revolves around two lifelong friends whose relationship is filled with love, admiration, hatred, and jealousy.

Park Ji-hyun's upcoming drama series, You and Everything Else, will be released in the third quarter of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More