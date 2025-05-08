"Our employees and affiliates never ask for money transfers": Byeon Woo-seok's VARO Entertainment warns against legal action on impersonation scam

On Thursday, May 8, VARO Entertainment, the agency of Byeon Woo-seok, released a statement regarding a recent impersonation scam that had been circulating over the internet. The agency explained that many individuals had allegedly been impersonating the company's staff members to commit fraud.

Ad

They continued to explain that the individuals had been pretending to be VARO Entertainment artists' managers, contacting small businesses to purchase goods or make advance money transfers. They were reportedly making these purchases by explaining that the goods and money were for events within the company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When the individuals received their goods and payments, they cut all contact with the business, thereby leading to a financial loss for several of these companies. Therefore, VARO Entertainment clarified that none of their employees asked for money transfers or product purchases. They also warned businesses to be careful of the ongoing incident to avoid fraud.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's the statement that VARO Entertainment released regarding the same:

"These individuals have been falsely posing as managers of our artists and contacting small business owners and vendors. Using the excuse of arranging company dinners or similar events, they request advance payments for specific items, often wine. Once preparations are made, they abruptly cut off contact, resulting in financial harm to the victims."

Ad

The statement continued:

"This is known as a 'no-show' scam. Please note that our employees and affiliates never ask for money transfers or purchases of goods under any circumstances. Any such request should be considered fraudulent and illegal. If you receive a similar request, we urge you to confirm the identity of the person and proceed with caution to prevent further damage."

Ad

They concluded their statement by expressing that they were in the process of pursuing legal action against the individuals involved in the scam.

All you need to know about VARO Entertainment's Byeon Woo-seok and his recent activities

Byeon Woo-seok is a South Korean actor and model housed under VARO Entertainment, who kickstarted his career in 2010 as a runway model. He also walked the runway during the 2015 Fall-Winter Men's Fashion Show.

Ad

Following this, he slowly began to transition into an actor with a few smaller roles in shows, later starring in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record of Youth, and Strong Girl Nam-soon.

However, the actor's big break was in 2024 with his appearance in the K-drama series Lovely Runner. The show, also starring Kim Hye-yoo, is based on a web-novel called Tomorrow's Best. It revolves arond a K-pop star, Ryu Sun-jae, and his fan, Im Sol. When Sun-jae tragically dies, Im Sol is suddenly transported to the past when she and Sun-jae were high school mates.

Ad

Ad

Following the same, Im Sol tries everything in her power to change the past in order to prevent Sun-jae's death. Additionally, Byeon Woo-seok also sang the OST for the K-drama series called Sudden Shower. He also starred in another movie in 2023 called Soulmate.

After his rise to fame, the actor has been recognized by several award shows. Some of the awards he has recieved include APAN Star Awards, Asian Artist Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, Korean Drama Awards, MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards, Seoul Global Film Awards, and more.

Ad

On the other hand, other artists housed under VARO Entertainment are Lee Ji-ni, Park Jung-woo, Lee Yoo-mi, and Gong Seung-yeon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More