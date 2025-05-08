“Queen is back” — Fans rejoice as Seo Yea-ji reported to make long-awaited return in webtoon-based drama ‘Forest of Humans’

On May 8, 2025, Seo Yea-ji's agency SUBLIME told South Korean media outlet Newsen that the actress is in consideration for a prominent role in the forthcoming thriller drama titled Forest of Humans. Her management company shared that she has been offered the part and is evaluating the proposal.

"Seo Yea-ji has received an offer to appear in the new drama 'Forest of Humans' and is reviewing it," the agency asserted.

The series draws its concept from a well-followed digital comic of the same name and targets an adult viewership. The narrative develops within a covert facility designed to confine dangerous individuals diagnosed with extreme mental disorders.

A breakdown in the center’s operations triggers the release of its detainees, leading to disorder and escalating danger. Should Seo Yea-ji join the project, it would be her first screen role since appearing in the 2022 series Eve.

Confirmation regarding final casting decisions is still pending. However, Seo's admirers have already started expressing excitement online.

“Queen is back," an X user commented.

The show is positioned as a psychological thriller with horror elements and is being discussed for debut on a digital platform. Meanwhile, the original webcomic, which was initially released behind a paywall, gained traction due to its intense plot and emotional depth.

"My girl's coming backkkk and its gonna be HORROR?!!!! i just KNOW shes gonna GAGGGG us," a fan remarked.

"Told you she's not coming back in a light genre drama be ready to watch what ACTING means again," another mentioned.

"So happy to see you back in your element! This genre fits you like a glove. Let’s make history again. Always rooting for you, always here," one person expressed.

More similar fan reactions followed on X.

"For my non kdrama watchers this is like Meryl Streep coming back to mamma Mia!" a netizen remarked.

"The long wait is over, real actress is back," one fan noted.

"SHUT THE FUCKKKK UPPPP I THOUGHT THIS WAS FAKE UNTIL I SAW THE ACC. AND ITS GONNA BE HORROR OH MY FUCKING GOD YEYES WAKE UPPPPPPPP. MAMA IS BACK," another fan added.

Seo Yea-ji returns to the variety genre after 8 years

Seo Yea-ji has resumed her screen journey following an extended pause. In mid-2024, she entered an exclusive agreement with talent agency SUBLIME, beginning her formal return to professional activity after nearly three years away from the spotlight.

Her comeback included a recent guest feature on TV CHOSUN’s Huh Young Man’s Food Travel, broadcast on March 30, 2025. The show, shot in the scenic town of Wonju in Gangwon-do, captured the South Korean artist joining host Huh Young-man for a local food adventure.

It marked her return to a variety program after her appearance on JTBC’s Knowing Bros back in 2017. Following this, the actress also hosted an episode of SNL Korea, which aired on Coupang Play on April 12, 2025.

The 35-year-old had stayed out of the spotlight since 2021, when public scrutiny on her private life caused both current and upcoming works to be put on hold.

While Kim Soo-hyun faced backlash, his previous co-star Seo Yea-ji got dragged into the drama as well. On March 13, 2025, she voiced her disturbance, mentioning that the persistent gossip is taking a toll on her emotional well-being.

