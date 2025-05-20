"SHE CONFIRMED THAT IT WASNT EDITED" - Fans react as Go Youn-jung opens up about her chemistry with Cha Eun-woo in new ad

Go Youn-jung, fresh off the success of the Hospital Playlist spinoff show Resident Playbook, spoke about the filming experience with Cha Eun-woo for a new ad film. She opened up about her experience in a recent interview with the South Korean publication New Cut News on May 20, 2025.

Ad

She praised Cha Eun-woo's acting skills and complimented his handsome features. Her answer confirmed that they worked together in reality instead of the video being just an edit. Here's what Go Youn-jung said in her interview,

"Whenever ChaEun-woo is mentioned, the first thing I feel is genuine gratitude. Everyone already knows how incredibly handsome he is, but I was truly honored to be able to film with him. Sometimes, people are judged just by their looks, but he's actually someone who works really hard on his acting, and I learned a lot from him. On set, people would say things like, "You two look great together," which made me a bit shy. But I think we had really good synergy during the shoot as well." (translation from Korean via Google Translate)

Ad

Trending

Fans were surprised and excited to get this confirmation from the actress. Here's what one X user wrote:

"OMG SHE CONFIRMED THAT IT WASNT EDITED."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Aaaaaah collecting my Go Youn Jung and Eunwoo crumbs Casting directors plzzzz cast them in a kdrama see the vision the chemistry is insane even in this 30 sec video ad aaaah," a fan wrote.

"he way press keeps talking about looks but she's praising his handwork and getting shy by the praises, younjung my best girl," another fan replied.

Ad

"They are actually two cutie pies," another fan commented.

Fans thanked and praised Go Youn-jung for speaking beyond the physical looks of her co-star. Here's how the reactions panned:

"Oh god jungie talking abt eunwoo and how handsome and talented he is," a fan wrote.

"Ain't that the truth!!! People who actually worked with him praise him! That’s what matters!" another fan wrote.

Ad

"This is so sweet and is one of the best compliments to give to him. Thank you, Younjung!" another fan replied.

All you need to know about Go Youn-jung and Cha Eun-woo's newest ad

Ad

Go Youn-jung and Cha Eun-woo appeared in a commercial for the French apparel brand Marithe François Girbaud, which was founded in 1972. Titled Call My Name, MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD, the commercial features the two actors sharing the space for the first time. They engage in seemingly mundane yet eccentric activities in the ad film. Both of them are dressed in clothing and use accessories that endorse the brand's name.

There were two versions of the ad film, one of thirty seconds and another of sixty seconds. This film centers around the idea of a "name" and how saying your loved one's name can intensify a connection. Go Youn-jung and Cha Eun-woo speak some words in the ad film, but it is muted as a soft instrumental accentuates the somber mood in the video. The only dialogue we hear is the line "When you called my name, that moment made my heart flutter" as the ad film concludes.

Ad

In other news, according to reports by South Korean outlet Xports News, Go Youn-jung is in talks to star in a drama called Everyone is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness (tentative title).

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series The WONDERfools and is also reportedly preparing for military enlistment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More