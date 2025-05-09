“So excited for this” — Fans in frenzy over Park Ji-hoon’s reported cameo in Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si’s ‘Tastefully Yours’

On May 9, 2025, SPOTV News reported that Park Ji-hoon is hopping on board for a guest role in ENA’s new series Tastefully Yours. His short appearance comes through his past work with director Han Jun-hee. The two previously worked on Weak Hero, where Park Ji-hoon took the lead as a top student facing school violence. That series drew strong attention across its two seasons.
The 25-year-old reportedly agreed to this role as a nod to his ongoing professional tie with Han. Particulars on his portrayal are still under wraps. However, fans are already excited.
"So so excited for this!!!!!!!," an X user commented.
Admirers reacted online after it was revealed that Park Ji-hoon will make a cameo appearance in Tastefully Yours.
"WAITTTTTT PARK JIHOON WILL HAVE A CAMEO IN TASTEFULLY YOURS TOO????? KIM JAEUCK & PARK JIHOON FANS HOW ARE WE FEELING my faves got cameos in the same k-drama the world is healing," a fan remarked.
"OOOOOMGGGG I already wanted to watch this series when it comes out because I like Go Min Si and the main character, but now there is an even bigger reason to watch it, my Park JiHoon, I'm waiting for your appearance.😭😍😍❤️🔥," a user mentioned.
"So episode 2 will be on May 13! Aaaaahhh! May 13 come quick!!! I wanna see actor Park Jihoon again! MAYs, after watching his cameo, rewatch Weak Hero Class 1 and Class 2 again! 😘😘😘," a person shared.
Fans also mentioned that they are looking forward to this drama.
"Park jihoon cameo on kang haneul drama 😲😲 my faves in one scene i beg," a netizen said.
"Uhh wow!!!😍😍," a viewer noted.
"Can't wait 🔥🔥🔥," another fan added.
Everything you need to know about the upcoming K-drama, Tastefully Yours
Tastefully Yours, backed by Genie TV, is penned by Jung Soo-yoon and helmed by Park Dan-hee. Han Jun-hee, known for creating Weak Hero and D.P., is attached as the creator of this new rom-com project.
The drama follows Han Beom-woo, played by Kang Ha-neul, a rich heir who dives into running a small eatery to secure his stake in a food business. Opposite him is Mo Yeon-joo, played by Go Min-si, who quietly runs a no-name one-table restaurant in Jeonju.
The plot traces how two people from opposite walks of life find themselves co-managing a cozy eatery. Producers have also revealed four new faces joining the ensemble. Bae Na-ra takes on the part of Han Seon-woo, Beom-woo’s elder sibling, who is also a contender for the top position in their family-run culinary empire. The storyline builds on this corporate rivalry.
Hong Hwa-yeon appears as Jang Young-hye, a gastronomic personality recognized for her flair and cooking expertise. Her interactions with the brothers are set to influence key events in both their professional and personal journeys.
Yoon Byung-hee and Lee Joong-ok play neighborhood shopkeepers, one runs a produce stall, the other a meat counter. Both characters support the leads in daily operations and help shape the small-town environment.
KBS2’s next primetime series, Tastefully Yours, airs on May 12 at 10 pm KST. It will be available to stream on Netflix for international viewers.