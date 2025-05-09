“So excited for this” — Fans in frenzy over Park Ji-hoon’s reported cameo in Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si’s ‘Tastefully Yours’

On May 9, 2025, SPOTV News reported that Park Ji-hoon is hopping on board for a guest role in ENA’s new series Tastefully Yours. His short appearance comes through his past work with director Han Jun-hee. The two previously worked on Weak Hero, where Park Ji-hoon took the lead as a top student facing school violence. That series drew strong attention across its two seasons.

Ad

The 25-year-old reportedly agreed to this role as a nod to his ongoing professional tie with Han. Particulars on his portrayal are still under wraps. However, fans are already excited.

"So so excited for this!!!!!!!," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Admirers reacted online after it was revealed that Park Ji-hoon will make a cameo appearance in Tastefully Yours.

"WAITTTTTT PARK JIHOON WILL HAVE A CAMEO IN TASTEFULLY YOURS TOO????? KIM JAEUCK & PARK JIHOON FANS HOW ARE WE FEELING my faves got cameos in the same k-drama the world is healing," a fan remarked.

"OOOOOMGGGG I already wanted to watch this series when it comes out because I like Go Min Si and the main character, but now there is an even bigger reason to watch it, my Park JiHoon, I'm waiting for your appearance.😭😍😍❤️‍🔥," a user mentioned.

Ad

"So episode 2 will be on May 13! Aaaaahhh! May 13 come quick!!! I wanna see actor Park Jihoon again! MAYs, after watching his cameo, rewatch Weak Hero Class 1 and Class 2 again! 😘😘😘," a person shared.

Fans also mentioned that they are looking forward to this drama.

"Park jihoon cameo on kang haneul drama 😲😲 my faves in one scene i beg," a netizen said.

Ad

"Can't wait 🔥🔥🔥," another fan added.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming K-drama, Tastefully Yours

Ad

Tastefully Yours, backed by Genie TV, is penned by Jung Soo-yoon and helmed by Park Dan-hee. Han Jun-hee, known for creating Weak Hero and D.P., is attached as the creator of this new rom-com project.

The drama follows Han Beom-woo, played by Kang Ha-neul, a rich heir who dives into running a small eatery to secure his stake in a food business. Opposite him is Mo Yeon-joo, played by Go Min-si, who quietly runs a no-name one-table restaurant in Jeonju.

Ad

The plot traces how two people from opposite walks of life find themselves co-managing a cozy eatery. Producers have also revealed four new faces joining the ensemble. Bae Na-ra takes on the part of Han Seon-woo, Beom-woo’s elder sibling, who is also a contender for the top position in their family-run culinary empire. The storyline builds on this corporate rivalry.

Hong Hwa-yeon appears as Jang Young-hye, a gastronomic personality recognized for her flair and cooking expertise. Her interactions with the brothers are set to influence key events in both their professional and personal journeys.

Ad

Yoon Byung-hee and Lee Joong-ok play neighborhood shopkeepers, one runs a produce stall, the other a meat counter. Both characters support the leads in daily operations and help shape the small-town environment.

KBS2’s next primetime series, Tastefully Yours, airs on May 12 at 10 pm KST. It will be available to stream on Netflix for international viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More