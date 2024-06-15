The Boys season 4's first three episodes came out on Prime Video on July 13, 2024. As the fourth season came out during Pride month and after the first three episodes, some fans have been calling the show "woke". The show has been renewed for a fifth season, which will be the final one.

Frenchie, a prominent character in the show, played by Tomer Capone, has a male love interest in season 4, and thus some viewers complained about the show's woke status.

A viewer tweeted:

"F*ck even the Boys S04 has gone woke."

Another fan expressed their disappointment over Frenchie being queer in season 4 and tweeted:

A viewer on X shared a screenshot of a TikTok meme, in which a Homelander meme is used to express their disappointment over some fans losing it over Frenchie having a gay relationship.

“Fans of The Boys are some of the dumbest people ever “

Another fan on X gave their thoughts on the new season, and its woke status by saying:

"The Boys going full-woke for season 4 is the most expected yet disappointing thing."

Another viewer on X expressed their disappointment over Frenchie's new relationship and tweeted:

"the minute I saw him kiss a guy I turned off my tv and I will NOT be watching this show anymore"

Those who have watched the previous seasons of the show will know that Frenchie is in love with Kimiko. They have previously kissed on the show and Kimiko found it weird. Kimiko’s and Frenchie’s relationship doesn’t turn into a romantic one, but yes, they are on good terms.

Frenchie, who has also kissed Hughie, revealed in the previous seasons that he wants to kiss trans dancers, hence the plot seems to have been setting up him being queer, very early in the narrative.

A user on X tweeted the same saying -

"why is everyone shocked about frenchie being queer , did you not watch season 2? #theboys #theboysseason4"

In season 4 of The Boys, Frenchie is seeing Colin. Kimiko, who wanted Frenchie to be happy, vouched for him and supported him to start a relationship with Colin.

The show’s creator, Eric Kripke, hit back at the fans who called the show "woke." Eric, who was pretty straightforward about his opinion, said to several media houses:

"Anyone who wants to call the show "woke" or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else."

What else happens in Episodes 1-3 of The Boys Season 4?

In season 4 thus far, Homelander is insecure because he is aging. Butcher also doesn’t have much time left because of his use of temporary compound V from the previous season, and Ryan finds out about it.

Sister Sage also makes her entry, known as the "smartest person alive" with superhuman intelligence. She helps Homelander divide the public for and against the Supes, as he promises her an opportunity to conduct her experiments on the masses once the Supes take over.

Butcher finally gets thrown out of "The Boys" team and Kessler hires him to kidnap Ryan so that he can be trained to go against Homelander or kill him so that the problem of having two Homelanders doesn’t come.

The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video.