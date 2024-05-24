"The pod and his antics there is not his real life relationship behavior" — Joe Budden's girlfriend responds to recent abuse allegations 

Earlier this week, media personality, podcaster, and retired rapper Joe Budden took to his show The Joe Budden Podcast and slammed Sean “Diddy” Combs for his “half-hearted bullsh*t apology” in the wake of the viral video that showed him assaulting his former girlfriend and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in March 2016.

In the wake of this, Joe Budden’s former girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, called him out and claimed that he exhibited similar abusive behavior towards her. She alleged that he once threw her down the stairs and then dragged her across the house, and his comments on Diddy were thus “triggering” and “ironical.”

At this point, his current girlfriend, Shadee Monique, chimed in and defended her boyfriend.

“I’ll never understand how y’all are mad at me for responding to people tagging me lying in the comments saying that I’m one of the women who said I’ve been abused. I simply said that in the five years that I have been with Joseph, he has never… The pod and his antics there is not his real life relationship behavior,” she stated.

Joe Budden too came forward to address the allegations, denied them, and slammed Tahiry Jose back by calling her a “lying, failed gold-digger.”

Exploring the latest allegations against Joe Budden and his subsequent response

Recently, Joe Budden appeared on his podcast and weighed in on the ongoing Diddy controversy, especially the Cassie assault video that was leaked by CNN last week.

He acknowledged that the viral footage was “triggering” and criticized Diddy for his “tone-deaf” and “offensive” apology. Consequently, one of Budden’s exes, Tahiry Jose, took to Instagram and wrote in a comment under @theshaderoom’s post:

“The irony. This is so triggering!!!!! I remember Joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go.”

She claimed it went on “for hours,” and further continued by saying:

“This whole sh*t took me out. So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who’s currently going through it or has ever gone through it. It’s tough.”

In response, Joe Budden too engaged with Jose in the comment section and directly addressed the allegations.

“@therealtahiry you are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted, and manipulated many men. Outside of me, you lack an identity which is why you’ve tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years," Budden said.

He also claimed that the last time he met her was when he bought a mattress from her, and she was “happy” to have made the “sale.” Budden went on to allege that six years ago, after attending a screening of Starlets in New York, she invited him to her place and was “fine then too.”

“You were on my body your entire last stint on L&HH and tried your best to disrespect my son’s mother in the process. I had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because…it’s your identity,” Joe added.

The former Everyday Struggle co-host continued by calling Jose a “con woman” and “low vibrational,” while also wishing that she healed and moved on soon. He added that it was hopefully their “last exchange,” as he wasn’t interested in talking to or about her. He wrapped up by writing, “Prayers to all real victims.”

Tahiry Jose issued a counter-response and wrote, “You can say WHATEVER you want about me! Those that know me, know!!!! I’m not scared of you anymore.” The former reality TV star added that those who knew Budden knew the “truth.”

“You can keep bullying, intimidating the rest. Those that know you and are around you also know the truth. Sad that they continue to enable your behavior. Your time is coming!”

A couple of days later, after the heated exchange between Joe Budden and his ex, his current girlfriend, Shadee Monique, decided to address the matter. She claimed that many people on the internet wanted to know her experience with the podcaster and said that in their five-year-long relationship, he has not abused her in any way.

“I’m not speaking on anyone else’s experience that they may or may not have had… I can say that in the five years, never has he ever displayed any of those behaviors,” she wrote.

Monique further mentioned that Joe has never “yelled” at her and usually speaks in the same calm “monologue” voice people hear him speak on his podcasts and interviews, especially when it comes to women he has dated.

Previously, she asked netizens to “stop tagging” her in the comments and claimed “that man barely even raises his voice during arguments… never hit or raised a hand to me” and urged people not to make “sh*t up.”

Notably, Tahiry Jose is not the first woman to have accused Joe Budden of assault. Earlier, in 2021, one of his other exes, Cyn Santana, also accused him of domestic violence, which he subsequently denied. In addition, in 2011, Esther Baxter also accused Budden of physical abuse.