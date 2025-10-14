The Sisters Grimm - Familiar stories with a surprising twist (Exclusive)

The Sisters Grimm is set in the magical town of Ferryport Landing, where age-old fairy tales are alive and well, still having their own adventures. Sabrina and Daphne Grimm find themselves on a quest to find their parents in this familiar yet unfamiliar world!Who better than author Michael Buckley and showrunner Amy Higgins to explain the intricacies of the fantastic world created by this duo in The Sisters Grimm? Sportskeeda had the distinct pleasure of catching up with them for an exclusive interview, where they shared their unique spin on these beloved tales.Buckley, who also serves as the showrunner for The Sisters Grimm, told Sportskeeda the following:&quot;I think the way you perceive the Everafters in The Sisters Grimm is that they have been around for hundreds of years, sometimes even thousands. And I’m not the same person I was ten years ago. And that’s how I started perceiving…started creating these characters was like ‘Are who we are permanent? Or do we change and evolve?&quot;Everyone remembers the wicked witch from Hansel and Gretel, but Buckley chose to give the familiar character a unique job description.&quot;Like, you know there’s a character in the series who is the witch from the Hansel and Gretel story. Lives in the Gingerbread House. Her name is Frau Pfefferkuchenhaus. And she’s decided to go into dentistry. Because there’s a lot of money in bad teeth.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs different as characters like Puck, Snow White, and Jack of Beanstalk may seem in The Sisters Grimm, Buckley believes they are inherently the same characters.&quot;So, there’s a practical nature of how you survive in a small town. And just because you can do magical things does not mean you don’t have to pay the rent. And that was really how I perceived it. So, there’s some fun twists on the characters. But I think they are all essentially the same character.&quot;Why does Jack have an English accent in The Sisters Grimm?A still from season 1 episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)Showrunner Amy Higgins explained why Jack, the Giant Slayer, had a distinct English accent on the show.&quot;And in terms of Jack being English, all of these characters came from Europe. The Brothers Grimm brought them. So, if they are going to speak English, they are going to have English accents. They made that choice that every Everafter has an English accent. And we cast mainly in England.&quot;This indeed seems to be the case, with eminent actors like Billy Harris, known for Ted Lasso, part of the cast. Buckley continued:&quot;Like, for instance, one of my favorite things about it is that Snow White is an elementary school teacher because she’s really good with little people. And also, she teaches a self defense class to old ladies and children and its called The Bad Apples.&quot;Puns aside, Buckley believes each character is a great mix of the familiar with a great twist:&quot;So, there’s always a nice little tieback to what happened. But they’ve all evolved and changed and sometimes they are quite different than how you might remember them.&quot;The series is currently streaming on Apple TV+. If you could star in your very own fairytale, which one would you pick?