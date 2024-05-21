The Spencer Sisters canceled, second season has not been picked up 

CTV’s The Spencer Sisters stars the likes of Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber in the lead roles of Victoria and Darby Spencer. The series, which premiered back in January 2023 with the release of its first season, has till date seen a total of 10 episodes being released as part of Season 1.

It came to a conclusion back in April 2023, and since then, fans have constantly been wondering about a prospective sequel. However, after the creators and CTV did not announce the same for a consistent number of months, various stars associated with the show had already hinted to fans that The Spencer Sisters might be coming to an end.

The same has finally been confirmed officially by a representative of CTV, who claimed that “a second season has not been picked up at this time.” Of course, fans had seemingly already deduced the same, with Lea Thompson already dropping multiple hints of the same.

The Spencer Sisters will not be renewed for Season 2 for the time being

Lea Thompson, who plays the lead role of Victoria Spencer, is a famous mystery novel writer in the series. She also owns her detective agency alongside her daughter Darby, as the two set out to solve cases of all kinds in their fictitious town of Alder Bluffs.

Regardless, apart from Lea Thompson booking a role in The Chicken Sisters, the actress had actually explicitly stated that The Spencer Sisters will not return for Season 2. She had claimed on Instagram last month that she ‘did not think’ the show was going to be renewed, and the same appears to have held true weeks later.

While the series in itself is titled The Spencer Sisters, the two leading ladies were actually not sisters. Victoria is the mother of Darby Spencer, but the two are often mistaken for sisters in the narrative. Regardless, Lea Thompson claimed the following on Instagram Story:

“I think” that The Spencer Sisters won’t be back for Season 2. I am sad we won’t make more of #thespencersisters. I loved so much working in beautiful Winnepeg and acting with the wonderful @staceyfarber and the rest of our cast and crew. We had such joy acting together. Hoping to make you laugh with the wonderful words of our writers.”

Furthermore, the actress had also delved into the reasons behind the same, claiming that the various delays in filming and the mixed reception had led to the show receiving a late-night slot on Fridays. That in itself was the first warning for the actress:

Surveying the series’ sad fate, Thompson ventured that on CTV in early 2023, “When we got a late time slot on Friday night I was worried. And It’s a weird time with companies changing staff. Strikes. And the recalculating of our business. And we just got in the crossfire of too much change I guess. Our wonderful executives at @eone_tv fought the good fight!

Still, as can be seen, Thompson claimed that the creators of the show fought hard to keep it alive, but simply failed to convince the senior executives. Thompson then suggested that she would be looking to head for another role as soon as possible.

That turned out to be true, as she has already accepted a lead role in an upcoming project called The Chicken Sisters.

The Spencer Sisters is currently available to be watched on The CW.